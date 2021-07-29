SEC invites Texas, Oklahoma; social media debates next steps

The SEC took the next step to add Texas and Oklahoma into the league, as the 14 school presidents all voted yes to extending league invites to the two schools.

The invitation allows for Texas and Oklahoma to join the league on July 1, 2025. That is after the media rights expire for Texas and Oklahoma’s television deal with the Big 12. There is an expectation though for those two schools to try and get out of said contract sooner.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the matter.