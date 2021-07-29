SEC invites Texas, Oklahoma; social media debates next steps
The SEC took the next step to add Texas and Oklahoma into the league, as the 14 school presidents all voted yes to extending league invites to the two schools.
The invitation allows for Texas and Oklahoma to join the league on July 1, 2025. That is after the media rights expire for Texas and Oklahoma’s television deal with the Big 12. There is an expectation though for those two schools to try and get out of said contract sooner.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the matter.
“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” Sankey said. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”
Texas and Oklahoma are expected to accept the league invitations on Friday. But the matter is far from over, as the two schools will look to join the league sooner than the 2025-26 season.