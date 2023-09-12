clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Unproven Georgia reclaims top spot in SEC Power rankings after Alabama …
ATHENS — Quinn Ewers played the game of his life at Alabama, and that’s exactly what it took for Texas to take down the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the NFL: Defensive linemen dazzle while Matthew Stafford shines …
Georgia has had four defensive linemen taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter all turned stellar Georgia …
Connor Riley
Tate Ratledge sounds off on Georgia offensive line play: ‘Lot of room for …
ATHENS — Tate Ratledge knows there’s no point in sugarcoating it.
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Malaki Starks should frighten opposing offenses
ATHENS — Malaki Starks was in the process of giving an incredibly technical answer as to how he was able to come down with his first interception of the season.
Connor Riley
