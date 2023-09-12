clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Dawgs in the NFL: Defensive linemen dazzle while Matthew Stafford shines …
Georgia has had four defensive linemen taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter all turned stellar Georgia …
Connor Riley
WATCH: Philadelphia rookie Jalen Carter wreaks havoc on New England, …
ATHENS — It didn’t take long for Jalen Carter to impress teammates in fall camp, and now the former Georgia All-American is impacting the NFL in the regular season.
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Georgia stars Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt torment Justin Fields in …
ATHENS — The Green Bay Packers got their money’s worth out of 2022 first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt on Sunday.
Mike Griffith
Jalen Carter’s NFL star rising, even as ESPN reveals he punched 1st-round …
ATHENS -- Jalen Carter has NFL types looking back and wondering how he fell to No. 9 in the draft, even beyond his well-documented driving-related issues leading up to the …
Mike Griffith
Rams’ GM shares how offense would change if Stetson Bennett pressed into …
Georgia football will start its first season in five years without Stetson Bennett on its roster on Saturday, but the former Bulldog QB is plenty busy these days in Los …
Mike Griffith
