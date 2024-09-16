clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
3 things: What will determine Georgia football championship hopes leading …
ATHENS — Georgia’s close call, 13-12 win at Kentucky on Saturday night is the best thing that could have happened for this particular group of Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
Julian Humphrey plays through chipped veneer as Georgia defense continues …
Georgia players refer to their Monday practices as “going to the doctor.” It means they review how they played in their previous game and diagnose what they could improve upon
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs survive road trip to …
Winner: Jalon Walker
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart on Brock Vandagriff: ‘The guy cried in my office when he told …
Kirby Smart made sure to spend some extra time with Brock Vandagriff following Saturday’s 13-12 win for Georgia.
Connor Riley
