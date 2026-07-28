Kirby Smart knows Georgia’s wide receiver room hears the noise.

He’s made sure to alert the room to the national doubt about the group’s prospects this season.

“The more you question them, the more it helps me motivate them. So everybody says they don’t listen to you guys,” Smart said at SEC Media Days. “The wide receivers are listening, so they’ll have a new challenge issued.”

The wide receiver is the biggest question mark on this talented Georgia team entering this upcoming season. It was the only offensive or defensive group that did not have a player represented on any of the All-SEC teams that were unveiled last week.

The chatter around the wide receiver room was at its loudest during SEC media days, but it’s been an ongoing topic this offseason ever since the Bulldogs brought in only Isiah Canion via the transfer portal.

For what it’s worth, there has been plenty of buzz around Canion and what he brings to the team.

“He is pretty special in pads,” quarterback Gunner Stockton told DawgNation at SEC Media Days. “He looks awesome. But he’s done a great job of, you know, working and doing everything in the offseason. If it’s, you know, when it’s winter workouts, then it goes to spring. Like, he had a great spring, and just the work he’s been putting into it. And, you know, he’s buying into the culture. You’d think he’s been here for three years or two years. But he’s a great guy to go in and work with every day.”

Georgia has grown accustomed to using the transfer portal to add to its receiver room. In each of the previous three off-seasons, Georgia added multiple wide receivers via the transfer portal. That was not the case this offseason, raising the stakes for this in this room.

One only needs to look back to the 2024 season to see how a substandard wide receiver room can sink a team. The Bulldogs had 36 drops that season, while the offense failed to live up to the highs of the previous seasons. Things were difficult for returning quarterback Carson Beck, and the offense regressed from averaging 40.1 points per game in 2023 to 31.5 in 2024.

The issues caused during that season still linger for Georgia fans. But there’s a key difference between what the Bulldogs have in their wide receiver room this season and the group that played during the 2024 season.

Arian Smith was the only wide receiver on the 2024 team who was a top-100 overall prospect as a recruit, using the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Smith, in what was his fifth and final year of eligibility, led Georgia in receiving that year. He caught 48 passes for 817 yards. That’s actually 6 more yards than transfer Zachariah Branch had last season.

Branch himself was a 5-star prospect coming out of the high school ranks. His athleticism serves as a reminder that raw talent can make up for deficiencies that even the best tacticians cannot.

While this current Georgia wide receiver room is lacking in proven production, it has significantly more potential than what the 2024 team possessed.

Georgia has three former top-100 prospects in its wide receiver room this season. Talyn Taylor was the No. 20 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. CJ Wiley was the No. 91 prospect in the same class. The 2026 cycle saw Georgia add Craig Dandridge, the No. 81 overall player in the class.

Taylor and Wiley combined for just five receptions last season. They’ll need to have much bigger seasons in 2026 if Georgia is to answer some of its concerns about its wide receiver room.

“There’s probably three or four of those guys that were behind the scenes last year that I got to see day-in and day-out as freshmen that’ll now be sophomores that I think are really talented players,” Smart told DawgNation at SEC media days.

Dandridge will have to help as well, even if he is just a freshman. The Alpharetta native, though, is not the only highly-touted freshman pass catcher. There’s also Kaiden Prothro.

He was the No. 39 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings last cycle. While his long-term position is at tight end, Georgia used him largely in the slot during G-Day. Prothro caught a touchdown and led the Bulldogs in receiving yards.

The tight end room has also seen an uptick in talent compared to the 2024 team. That group had just two top-100 prospects in Oscar Delp and a then-freshman Jaden Reddell.

The 2026 tight end group, counting Prothro, will have three former top-100 prospects. Not counted in that group is Lawson Luckie, who was voted Second Team Preseason All-SEC.

Top 100 pass-catchers on Georgia’s roster

2024 roster 2026 roster WR Arian Smith WR Talyn Taylor TE Oscar Delp WR CJ Wiley TE Jaden Reddell WR Craig Dandridge TE Jaden Reddell TE Elyiss Williams TE Kaiden Prothro

The 2024 season was James Coley’s first season in charge of the wide receiver room. He was hired to replace Bryan McClendon after the early signing period and winter transfer portal closed. It’s clear he has changed the game when it comes to the talent in the wide receiver room.

On paper, that has been done. Taylor, Wiley and Dandridge are top-100 prospects, while Coley has signed five other blue-chip prospects.

The talent in this room is a good bit higher than it was in 2024. Even with Georgia leaning less on the transfer portal for this particular offseason.

What Georgia very much needs this coming season is to turn that potential into production. That way, Georgia can avoid a repeat of the 2024 season and Smart can stop fielding questions about the state of the wide receiver position.