Georgia was very active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding seven players to its already talented roster.

And the biggest addition appears to be running back Trevor Etienne, as ESPN named the Florida transfer as the SEC’s top running back for the 2024 season.

Etienne was ranked as the No. 8 running back in the country by ESPN’s stable of writers. Expectations are clearly high for Etienne as he enters his first season at Georgia.

“In one of the biggest offseason transfer portal moves, Etienne moved on from Florida to rival Georgia, immediately giving the Bulldogs a game-changer at running back as they look to make another run at a national championship,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson said.

Georgia expects Etienne to be its lead running back this spring, something he was not for the Florida Gators. He totaled 1,472 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons in Gainesville, Fla., but finished second in rushing in each season.

Etienne does bring a pass-catching element to the backfield that should help quarterback Carson Beck. Etienne caught 21 passes a season ago for Florida.

Etienne will have to hit the ground running this spring as the Bulldogs do lose their top two rushers in Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. The duo combined to rush for 27 touchdowns a season ago.

While many will be eager to see what Etienne does for Georgia, he won’t be asked to carry the load alone. In all but one of Kirby Smart’s eight seasons at Georgia, he’s had at least two running backs notch at least 100 carries.

Who could emerge as that second running back? Roderick Robinson and Andrew Paul will get a chance to impress this spring. Branson Robinson is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered last August.

Georgia did sign three talented running backs in the 2024 signing class, but Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. won’t arrive until the summer. Only Chauncey Bowens will go through spring practice for the Bulldogs.

And as if that wasn’t enough newness in the running back room, Georgia will have a new running backs coach in Josh Crawford. He replaces Dell McGee, who was an instrumental piece in the Georgia football machine.

“I’ve had the pleasure of observing his career unfold over the years and have been consistently impressed,” Smart said of Crawford. “His hard work and the significant impact he’s had coaching football in our state have earned him this opportunity.”

Etienne will be one of 28 newcomers taking the field on Tuesday for the Bulldogs, as that is when the team begins spring practice. Georgia will wrap things up on April 13, when the Bulldogs have G-Day. A start time and television network have not yet been announced for the spring scrimmage.