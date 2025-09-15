ATHENS — Georgia had a number of players come up in the clutch during Saturday’s 44-41 win over Tennessee.

The SEC recognized two members of the team for their excellence, as Gunner Stockton was named the Offensive Player of the Week and Peyton Woodring took Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Stockton threw for a career-high 304 yards in the win over the Volunteers. He threw for two touchdown passes while rushing for another.

His best play on the afternoon came on a 28-yard pass to London Humphreys to pull Georgia within two in the fourth quarter. That the pass came on fourth down makes the throw even more impressive.

“He’s so tough. I mean, he takes shot after shot,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You know, I thought he did a good job with the run game — I’m talking about his run game. He saved us on a couple of third downs. IN the red area he made a couple runs. That plus-one run game can be big for us if he can protect himself. I thought he grew up tonight. He grew up a lot. He stood it in there. The fourth-down throw that he made was really good."

Stockton next found an ”pen Zachariah Branch to tie the game. Georgia did not need Stockton to attempt a pass in overtime.

Woodring was equally big in Georgia’s win, as he connected on all three of his field goal attempts.

His longest make of the afternoon was from 48 yards out. Woodring is now four for four on field goal attempts this season.

Woodring’s efforts were amplified after Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert missed a 43-yard field goal in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

“I feel like it’s important to go out and do your job,” Woodring said after the game. “I get the job every time to go make the kicks. It’s good whenever you go out and make all your kicks. You did your job, so it was a good day.”

Georgia needed every bit of excellence from Stockton and Woodring to pull out the road win.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia is off this weekend before welcoming No. 14 Alabama into Sanford Stadium on Sept. 27.