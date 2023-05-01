Dawgnation Logo
December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back William Poole (31), defensive lineman Travon Walker (44), and defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

2023 NFL Draft makes case for Georgia 2021 ‘No-Name Defense’ as best of modern era

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia “No-Name” Defense can finally rest its case as the greatest of the post-BCS (1998) era.

The 2023 NFL Draft ran the number of first-round picks who contributed significantly on the 2021 Georgia Defense up to seven.

RELATED: Jordan Davis explains embracing ‘No-Name Defense’ moniker

As a refresher of those first-round picks:

No. 1 overall (2021), Travon Walker, Jacksonville

No. 9 overall (2022), Jalen Carter, Philadelphia

No. 13 overall (2021), Jordan Davis, Philadelphia

No. 22 overall (2022), Quay Walker, Green Bay

No. 28 overall (2021), Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay

No. 30 overall (2022), Nolan Smith, Philadelphia

No. 32 overall (2021), Lewis Cine, Minnesota

That list doesn’t include:

2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean (third round), Philadelphia

2021 CFP Orange Bowl MVP Derion Kendrick (sixth round),, LA Rams

2022 All-American safety Chris Smith (fifth round), Las Vegas

2022 All-time winningest UGA player Robert Beal (fifth round), San Francisco

Some had already made the case for the 2021 Bulldogs as the best ever after they set a modern-era regular-season record by allowing just 6.9 points per game leading into their postseason.

It’s important to take note of such numbers and accomplishments to set things straight by illustrating the numbers.

It was just two years ago the USA Today failed to list any of those future NFL picks on its preseason All-SEC team before the 2021 championship season.

That’s how strong — and wrong — the Alabama narrative has been these past few years.

The glare off Nick Saban’s six national championship rings has apparently blinded many to the reality that Kirby Smart has become the modern day master.

It seems no one talks about how Georgia has ranked ahead of Alabama in total defense five straight years because it doesn’t fit the preferred narrative.

Total Defense

2022

Georgia No. 9

Alabama No. 12

2021

Georgia No. 2

Alabama No. 7

2020

Georgia No. 12

Alabama No. 32

2019

Georgia No. 3

Alabama No. 20

2018

Georgia No. 13

Alabama No. 16

Still, ESPN recently perpetuated the notion the 2021 Georgia defense wasn’t all it was cracked up to be by ranking them 17th-greatest of all-time, a spot ahead of the 2018 Bulldogs’ defense.

The Alabama defenses of 2016 and 2017, coordinated by Jeremy Pruitt, were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 all-time defenses by ESPN.

It’s hard to compare defenses from different seasons, but it seems clear the Georgia defensive players of 2021-22 were more coveted than the Tide’s best from 2017-18.

Here’s a comparison of the 2021/22 and 2017/18 Georgia and Alabama defense draft picks:

FIRST ROUND PICKS

No. 1 overall (2021) Georgia, DE Travon Walker

No. 3 overall (2019) Alabama, NG Quinnen Williams

No. 9 overall (2022) Georgia, DT Jalen Carter

No. 11 overall (2018) Alabama, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

No. 13 overall (2021) Georgia DL Jordan Davis

No. 13 overall (2018) Alabama DL Da’Ron Payne

No. 22 overall (2021) Georgia LB Quay Walker

No. 22 overall (2018) Alabama LB Rashaan Evans

No. 28 overall (2021) Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

No. 32 overall (2021) Georgia DB Lewis Cine

THIRD ROUND PICKS

No. 83 overall (2021) Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

No. 93 overall (2018) Alabama DB Ronnie Harrison

No. 102 overall (2021) Georgia LB Channing Tindall

FOURTH ROUND PICKS

No. 105 overall (2022) Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

No. 114 overall (2018) Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand

No. 115 overall (2019) Alabama LB Christian Miller

No. 118 overall (2018) Alabama DB Anthony Averett

No. 133 overall (2021) Georgia P Jake Camarda

FIFTH ROUND PICK

No. 139 overall (2019) Alabama SS Deionte Thompson

No. 155 overall (2019) Alabama MLB Mack Wilson

No. 170 overall (2022) Georgia SS Chris Smith

No. 172 overall (2018) Alabama P JK Scott

No. 173 Robert Beal (2022) Georgia OLB Robert Beal

SIXTH ROUND PICKS

No. 192 overall (2019 Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs

No. 197 overall (2018) Alabama LB Shaun Hamilton

No. 212 overall (2021) Georgia DB Derion Kendrick

SEVENTH ROUND PICK

No. 246 overall (2018) Alabama DL Joshua Frazier

NextAlabama addition of Tyler Buchner should have Georgia football …
Leave a Comment