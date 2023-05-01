2023 NFL Draft makes case for Georgia 2021 ‘No-Name Defense’ as best of modern era

ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia “No-Name” Defense can finally rest its case as the greatest of the post-BCS (1998) era. The 2023 NFL Draft ran the number of first-round picks who contributed significantly on the 2021 Georgia Defense up to seven. RELATED: Jordan Davis explains embracing ‘No-Name Defense’ moniker

As a refresher of those first-round picks: No. 1 overall (2021), Travon Walker, Jacksonville No. 9 overall (2022), Jalen Carter, Philadelphia

No. 13 overall (2021), Jordan Davis, Philadelphia No. 22 overall (2022), Quay Walker, Green Bay No. 28 overall (2021), Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay

No. 30 overall (2022), Nolan Smith, Philadelphia No. 32 overall (2021), Lewis Cine, Minnesota That list doesn’t include: 2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean (third round), Philadelphia 2021 CFP Orange Bowl MVP Derion Kendrick (sixth round),, LA Rams 2022 All-American safety Chris Smith (fifth round), Las Vegas

2022 All-time winningest UGA player Robert Beal (fifth round), San Francisco Some had already made the case for the 2021 Bulldogs as the best ever after they set a modern-era regular-season record by allowing just 6.9 points per game leading into their postseason. It’s important to take note of such numbers and accomplishments to set things straight by illustrating the numbers. It was just two years ago the USA Today failed to list any of those future NFL picks on its preseason All-SEC team before the 2021 championship season. That’s how strong — and wrong — the Alabama narrative has been these past few years. The glare off Nick Saban’s six national championship rings has apparently blinded many to the reality that Kirby Smart has become the modern day master.