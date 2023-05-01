2023 NFL Draft makes case for Georgia 2021 ‘No-Name Defense’ as best of modern era
ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia “No-Name” Defense can finally rest its case as the greatest of the post-BCS (1998) era.
The 2023 NFL Draft ran the number of first-round picks who contributed significantly on the 2021 Georgia Defense up to seven.
As a refresher of those first-round picks:
No. 1 overall (2021), Travon Walker, Jacksonville
No. 9 overall (2022), Jalen Carter, Philadelphia
No. 13 overall (2021), Jordan Davis, Philadelphia
No. 22 overall (2022), Quay Walker, Green Bay
No. 28 overall (2021), Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay
No. 30 overall (2022), Nolan Smith, Philadelphia
No. 32 overall (2021), Lewis Cine, Minnesota
That list doesn’t include:
2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean (third round), Philadelphia
2021 CFP Orange Bowl MVP Derion Kendrick (sixth round),, LA Rams
2022 All-American safety Chris Smith (fifth round), Las Vegas
2022 All-time winningest UGA player Robert Beal (fifth round), San Francisco
Some had already made the case for the 2021 Bulldogs as the best ever after they set a modern-era regular-season record by allowing just 6.9 points per game leading into their postseason.
It’s important to take note of such numbers and accomplishments to set things straight by illustrating the numbers.
It was just two years ago the USA Today failed to list any of those future NFL picks on its preseason All-SEC team before the 2021 championship season.
That’s how strong — and wrong — the Alabama narrative has been these past few years.
The glare off Nick Saban’s six national championship rings has apparently blinded many to the reality that Kirby Smart has become the modern day master.
It seems no one talks about how Georgia has ranked ahead of Alabama in total defense five straight years because it doesn’t fit the preferred narrative.
Total Defense
2022
Georgia No. 9
Alabama No. 12
2021
Georgia No. 2
Alabama No. 7
2020
Georgia No. 12
Alabama No. 32
2019
Georgia No. 3
Alabama No. 20
2018
Georgia No. 13
Alabama No. 16
Still, ESPN recently perpetuated the notion the 2021 Georgia defense wasn’t all it was cracked up to be by ranking them 17th-greatest of all-time, a spot ahead of the 2018 Bulldogs’ defense.
The Alabama defenses of 2016 and 2017, coordinated by Jeremy Pruitt, were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 all-time defenses by ESPN.
It’s hard to compare defenses from different seasons, but it seems clear the Georgia defensive players of 2021-22 were more coveted than the Tide’s best from 2017-18.
Here’s a comparison of the 2021/22 and 2017/18 Georgia and Alabama defense draft picks:
FIRST ROUND PICKS
No. 1 overall (2021) Georgia, DE Travon Walker
No. 3 overall (2019) Alabama, NG Quinnen Williams
No. 9 overall (2022) Georgia, DT Jalen Carter
No. 11 overall (2018) Alabama, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
No. 13 overall (2021) Georgia DL Jordan Davis
No. 13 overall (2018) Alabama DL Da’Ron Payne
No. 22 overall (2021) Georgia LB Quay Walker
No. 22 overall (2018) Alabama LB Rashaan Evans
No. 28 overall (2021) Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
No. 32 overall (2021) Georgia DB Lewis Cine
THIRD ROUND PICKS
No. 83 overall (2021) Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
No. 93 overall (2018) Alabama DB Ronnie Harrison
No. 102 overall (2021) Georgia LB Channing Tindall
FOURTH ROUND PICKS
No. 105 overall (2022) Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
No. 114 overall (2018) Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand
No. 115 overall (2019) Alabama LB Christian Miller
No. 118 overall (2018) Alabama DB Anthony Averett
No. 133 overall (2021) Georgia P Jake Camarda
FIFTH ROUND PICK
No. 139 overall (2019) Alabama SS Deionte Thompson
No. 155 overall (2019) Alabama MLB Mack Wilson
No. 170 overall (2022) Georgia SS Chris Smith
No. 172 overall (2018) Alabama P JK Scott
No. 173 Robert Beal (2022) Georgia OLB Robert Beal
SIXTH ROUND PICKS
No. 192 overall (2019 Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs
No. 197 overall (2018) Alabama LB Shaun Hamilton
No. 212 overall (2021) Georgia DB Derion Kendrick
SEVENTH ROUND PICK
No. 246 overall (2018) Alabama DL Joshua Frazier