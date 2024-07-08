Kalen DeBoer raised eyebrows when one of the first things he did at Alabama was change the Tide’s practice schedule.

After all, former coach Nick Saban, a seven-time national championship head coach, was renowned for the efficiency of Alabama’s workouts.

“I’ve been at a lot of different levels when it comes to putting a team together,” DeBoer said confidently at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin this offseason.

“There’s a lot that goes into development and putting together a practice that I think is efficient.”

In DeBoer’s mind, morning practices — as opposed to the afternoon practices Saban advocated and Georgia runs — are the best option.

“We went to being a morning practice team,” DeBoer announced, unprompted. “Over the course of months, you are conscious about the amount of sleep guys are getting.”

Florida coach Billy Napier harped on the same point last season with his Gators leading into the game with Georgia.

DeBoer also indicated the Alabama practices could be less physical than those under Saban.

“The amount of contact and hits and games guys are playing….” DeBoer said. “You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the year, you want to be fresh both mentally and physically, and there’s a fine line.”

DeBoer explained how he discussed the decision to move the practices.

“I think I’ve done a lot of listening to the team and the players,” DeBoer said, “(those) who I would consider the leadership and heard their routines, heard about the traditions and listened to the ones that are important.”

DeBoer’s version of Alabama football is sure to look different than Saban’s last year, but the chip on the shoulder might still be present.

“I also think there’s a time to make each team its own, and a team within a program,” DeBoer said. “Last year’s team had the “LANK” (Let All Naysayers Know) mentality.

“And I think that still will carry on in a strong way, just because there are a lot of doubters, and these guys are feeling that on what our season could be.”

“I’m enjoying carrying that on, but I want each team to make that season and the mantras that we have, or whatever it might be. There are program mantras but also things each team can hang their hats on.”

In the meantime, it’s up to DeBoer and his staff to find ways to maximize the talent left behind, while also adding his personal touch.

“Overall, try to add things I think have been important to ultimate success, and that’s what really matters to me,” DeBoer said.

“Whether that’s our daily schedules or what practice looks like, making sure these guys are developing in the ways I’ve done many years in the different places I’ve been and taking all those experiences to try to help these guys realize that new things sometimes are good for you.”