ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is nothing if not calculated with his messaging, so perhaps it’s not so much of a surprise that he called for Dawgs fans to get louder at Sanford Stadium.

After all, Mississippi State will be bringing a freshman quarterback onto Dooley Field with hopes of pulling off what would be a massive upset.

Georgia’s No. 5-ranked Bulldogs are a 34-point favorite over State’s Maroon Bulldogs in the 4:15 p.m. game, where quarterback play will be at a premium.

Mississippi State is 1-4 overall and 0-2 in SEC play, but it trailed at No. 1-ranked Texas by just one score — 14-6 — until the final play of the third quarter despite it being quarterback Michael Van Buren’s first career start.

Lebby, who was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma last season when it upset Texas, explained that helmet radio communication is key.

Smart knows that better than anyone and is keenly aware that a loud crowd environment might disrupt that important process.

“It gives us the ability to have great situational conversations with the quarterback,” Lebby said of the new applied technology in the college game.

“Before, you were relying on him constantly to know the situational pieces of it inside and out,” Lebby said. " That’s still exactly what you want, but you’re able to give them a quick reminder on what needs to be the outcome of the play, which is then really good.”

Georgia ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of 14.4 points per game, and didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth game of the season.

Lebby made it clear Mississippi State made the best use of its bye last week, and he’s expecting Van Buren to be more comfortable at the controls of his offense with his help via the helmet radio communication.

“You’re still trying to give Mike answers to the test and trying to create some clarity for him while we change tempos, while we’re in the huddle,” Lebby said. “Whether it’s shifting and it’s motioning, whether It’s playing incredibly fast.

“You’re always trying to find ways just to create some shortcuts for him with a guy that hadn’t played a ton of ball, so that’s the goal.”

Smart’s goal, meanwhile, is to encourage Sanford Stadium’s crowd to disrupt or affect that communication on the heels of the home game with Auburn that saw the Tigers’ offense unaffected by crowd noise.

Red River Rivalry

The No. 1-ranked Longhorns face No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 3:30 p.m. in a matchup featuring Texas’ elite offense against the Sooners’ challenging defense.

Georgia fans are no stranger to the issues a Brent Venables defense can create, having faced a Clemson unit that held its 2021 national championship team out of the end zone in the Bulldogs’ classic 10-3 season-opening win.

“His defense has a lot of personality to it — there’s a lot of defense, they play hard, they play with amazing effort,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the Oklahoma head coach’s penchant for stopping offenses.

“They are very opportunistic, they create turnovers, and that’s everywhere he’s been, and this Oklahoma defense is no different,” Sarkisian said. “I think they’re one of the leaders in the country in sacks, and they’re one of the leaders in turnovers and turnover margin and they can create a lot of havoc.”

Texas will start preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Quinn Ewers, who will be appearing in his first game since a Sept. 14 win over UTSA, in which he suffered an oblique injury.

Checkered Neyland

SEC championship contender Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium where fans will “checker” the stadium by coordinating the orange or white they are wearing depending on the section they are sitting in.

It’s the eighth time Tennessee has “checkered” Neyland, most recently for a win over Texas A&M last season, and the year before, a 38-33 win over Florida.

Vols coach Josh Heupel, whose team is coming off a 19-14 road loss at Arkansas, is counting on home field making a difference against Florida in the 7 p.m. game on Saturday.

Like Smart has done at Georgia, Heupel is encouraging fans to be louder this week.

“You guys need to be a huge part of the game on Saturday night,” Heupel said to the Tennessee fans this week. “The Neyland effect’s gotta be in full force.”

UGA home field advantage

Georgia is riding a school-record 27-game home field win streak, the longest active streak of its kind in the nation.

The Bulldogs’ record dates back to a 20-17 overtime home loss to South Carolina in 2019, and includes a 31-24 win over Mississippi State in the Covid-affected season of 2020.