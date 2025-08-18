ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is sure to stay focused on his team, but there’s plenty of news coming out about the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponents

The Marshall football team concluded the camp portion of its fall drills on Saturday and is ready to turn its attention to the Bulldogs.

That’s the report from the Metro News after the Thundering Herd closed fall camp on Saturday.

“They’re tired of hitting each other,” first-year coach Tony Gibson said. “Today was a great way to end it. Fought through the heat. Guys showed up. Now it’s time to move on. Georgia (preparation) starts (Sunday).”

Marshall plays at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. in both team’s season-opening game.

The Thundering Herd has 72 new players among its 105-man roster and is replacing quarterback Braylon Braxton, who transferred to Southern Miss where former Marshall coach Charles Huff is now running the show.

Marshall, per the Metro News report, has three players vying for starting quarterback duties: Syracuse transfer Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, Jacksonville State transfer Zion Turner and redshirt freshman JacQuai Long.

“We had two good live scrimmages,” Gibson said. “The guys love to play football together. That’s the kind of team I want. Good to see the guys cut loose. We’re getting there.”

Tennessee, Georgia’s opening SEC opponent on Sept. 13 in Knoxville, has also moved forward by announcing Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar as its starting quarterback.

Those following the SEC closely remember Aguilar transferred to the Vols after going through spring drills at UCLA on the heels of Nico Iamaleava’s transfer to the Bruins after he completed spring drills in Knoxville.

Aguilar, listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, passed for 6,760 yards with 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his two seasons with Appalachian State, starting 24 games.

“I’m comfortable,” Aguilar said earlier in Tennessee’s fall camp, per 247Sports reporter Patrick Brown.

“In 2023 App State, we were, I wouldn’t say as fast as here, but we had a higher-paced offense. I’m excited to go out there and just be in that offense and put up some good numbers.”

Tennessee opens its season against Fran Brown’s second Syracuse team at noon on Aug. 30 before a warm-up game with East Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Alabama, one of Georgia’s chief rivals in the race to the SEC Championship Game and Sept. 27 opponent, will open its season at Florida State on Aug. 30 without projected starting tailback Jam Miller.

Miller underwent surgery on Saturday after he suffered an upper-body injury reported to be a collarbone injury by On3 national reporter Brett McMurphy.

The Tide is hopeful Miller can return in time for its trip to Sanford Stadium to play the Bulldogs.

Justice Haynes, previously Alabama’s No. 2 tailback last season, transferred to Michigan, so depth could be an issue for the Tide at the position.

Sophomore Richard Young, who had 146 yards rushing last season, and sophomore Daniel Hill, who had only 61 yards in 2024, are expected to be the next men up at the position with Miller out, per ESPN.

On the Beat Show, Monday’s at 7 p.m., YouTube