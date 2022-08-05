Closer look: Brock Bowers, Herschel Walker not given fair due on ESPN Freshman All-Time list

ATHENS — The two key offensive players on Georgia’s most recent national championship teams deserve better. ESPN keeps churning out all-time college football lists, and Georgia players keep getting shorted and overlooked. Brock Bowers and Herschel Walker are the most recent examples of Bulldogs players who do not seem fully appreciated.

Some might wonder why it’s worth the time to dig deeper into such all-time lists to debate the points. The answer is that perception can quickly overtake reality. Also, as someone who has served as the chairman of the FWAA Freshman All-American team since its inception in 2001, there is more than mild interest in my position.

When a program has fought as long and as hard as Georgia to rise to the top, it seems only fair its players get proper recognition. Coach Kirby Smart knows better than anyone it takes time to change a narrative, and to be clear the Bulldogs had some ground to make up in that area when Smart was hired before the 2016 season. Georgia has not had a Heisman Trophy finalist since 1992 (Garrison Hearst), which likely contributes to its offensive players getting overlooked.

But last year was a case of the entire program getting snubbed in the preseason. RELATED: Stop the presses! USA Today shuts out Georgia offensive, defensive stars Amazingly, the USA Today preseason All-SEC first-team did not include any Georgia players on its offense or defense. This, off a team that produced a record-number 15 NFL draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick and an unprecedented five first-round selections. So when Bowers — easily the most valuable offensive player on the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship team — was not ranked among the Top 50 freshmen of all time by ESPN’s chosen historian in a pay-site article, it was time for a closer look. Likewise when Herschel Walker was ranked behind Pitt’s Hugh Green as the greatest freshman of all time by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly on that same list.

Connelly, it’s worth noting, dropped Georgia’s national championship defense all the way down to No. 17 on his all-time list — 15 spots behind an Alabama defense that gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter of a national championship game loss. RELATED: Georgia’s legendary title defense drops low on ESPN all-time list Bowers should have been an easy call to make ESPN’s Top 50 list, as he was selected as the national Freshman of the Year by two different organizations after earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. To put Bowers’ being left off the list into perspective, consider former Purdue receiver David Bell was ranked No. 3 of 10 all-time among freshmen by ESPN in a receiver/tight end grouping. Bell played on a 4-8 Purdue team where he led his team with 86 catches for 1,035 yards, while Bowers was the go-to target for the national champions with a team-high 56 catches for 882 yards. A closer look reveals Bowers had 13 TD catches to Bell’s 7 and was the more explosive target with a 15.8 yards per catch average to Bell’s 12.0.