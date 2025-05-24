ATHENS — An anonymous SEC coach says the questions about the Georgia offense are at quarterback and on the line of scrimmage.

Those are not exactly “stop the presses” sorts of predictions, but they are worth a closer look with the season approaching.

Kirby Smart, himself, has acknowledged the questions after Gunner Stockton’s struggle in the 23-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame and inconsistent performance in the G-Day Game.

“The biggest question mark will be the offense under Stockton,” the anonymous coach said, per Athlon Sports.

“They didn’t chase any portal guys, so let’s see if the kid can become elite.”

Except Georgia did pursue quarterbacks in the winter portal in anticipation of Carson Beck’s departure from the program.

Indeed, it’s not like Smart hasn’t been trying to land a marquee quarterback, as UGA lost out to Texas in the recruitment of Arch Manning in the 2023 class and saw 5-star Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska right before the 2024 signing day.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiva was also a Georgia commit for a New York minute in the 2024 class before flipping.

The Bulldogs went after former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza — who said he chose Indiana because of its offensive coaching staff, receiving corps and the presence of his brother, Alberto, on the roster.

Counting Beck, who transferred to Miami, there are five quarterbacks in the 247Sports preseason quarterback ratings that are ranked ahead of Stockton.

Why Georgia fans should be interested in QB rankings

So, yes, it’s fair to say there are questions about the quarterback position and veteran offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

As for the offensive line, it’s also fair to question about the Bulldogs will replace four starters.

But not everyone is so pessimistic; ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic, the chairman of the Joe Moore Award, boldly predicted Georgia will have the best offensive line in the SEC provided offensive tackle Earnest Greene lll returns to full health.

The anonymous coach cited by Athlon Sports also predicted the talent would drop off after the Bulldogs had 13 players drafted and 16 leave the transfer portal.

Georgia legend David Pollack has said much of the same thing, as have SEC experts Chris Doering and Peter Burns.

Again, Smart has talked about the same thing in a roundabout way, talking about the gap between the first and second string players being wider on account of backups transferring out who might otherwise have stayed in the program while developing in a “next man up” role.

“I don’t think this is the same level of talent we’ve seen in the last three or four years,” the coach told Athlon Sports. “I think you might see a decline, at least at first, on both lines of scrimmage.”

The good news for Georgia is the Bulldogs have a lighter start to the season than in past years, opening with Marshall and Austin Peay at home.

Georgia’s first road game is a raucous Neyland Stadium, but the Vols, like the Bulldogs have questions at quarterback after Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA after spring drills.

A bye week follows the Tennessee game before Georgia faces Alabama in what a DawgNation poll revealed is the UGA fans’ most anticipated game of the season.

The game against the Crimson Tide figures to answer many questions about the Bulldogs championship aspirations.