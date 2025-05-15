ATHENS -- Quarterback rankings are always subjective, especially those in the preseason before anyone really knows for certain what teams and their supporting casts will look like.

That said, it’s always interesting to see different opinions, sometimes in the form of the recent ranking from 247’s Brad Crawford.

Georgia football has one of the more daunting schedules again this season and will see some of the quarterbacks ranked in the Top 50.

Gunner Stockton, the Bulldogs’ current projected starter, came in at No. 42 on the list.

Stockton’s experience is limited, as his early experiences have been mixed.

Stockton played with courage and bravery in relief of Carson Beck in the SEC Championship Game last season, his grit ultimately overcoming his lack of experience in the 22-19 overtime win over Texas.

But against Notre Dame, which had time to prepare for Stockton, the results were lacking and mistakes costly.

Georgia will enter the fall practice session with competition at the position, as redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi is considered a rising talent.

Whoever is under center, Kirby Smart has said the Bulldogs aim to have a better run game and run defense, which should translate into the quarterback being in a more advantageous position.

Here’s a look at where Georgia’s opponents quarterbacks are ranked by 247Sports, relative to Stockton, along with other notable quarterbacks UGA has either faced or could face in the SEC Championship Game or CFP:

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson: UGA made Klubnik look very mortal last season, but the Tigers are loaded and a lock for the CFP.

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: Not on the UGA schedule, but a possible SEC Championship Game contender

3. Arch Manning, Texas: Georgia went hard after Manning, finishing No. 2 in a high-profile recruiting battle. Nov. 15 in Sanford Stadium.

5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: The FWAA Freshman of the Year in 2024 is not on the schedule. Could the Gamecocks make a run to the SEC title game?

7. DJ Lagway, Florida: The Gators were leading Georgia before Lagway exited last year’s Cocktail Party with an injury. Nov. 1, Jacksonville.

8. Carson Beck, Miami: Remember this guy, 24-3 as the Georgia starter? Now a Hurricane, Beck aims to take the “U” to the CFP.

10. John Mateer, Oklahoma: The Sooners are looking for a resurgence, and they’ll need Mateer - a transfer from Washington State — to come through.

13. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt: The talented Commodores QB may pull another upset after beating Alabama last season, but he won’t play in the SEC Championship Game.

14. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: There’s a reason Georgia was recruiting this player out of Cal. Bigger question is how the Hoosiers won that recruiting battle over Kirby.

18. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska: A long-time Georgia commit, Raiola has turned heads in Lincoln wit Dana Holgorsen callingthe plays.

19. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA: Tennessee didn’t want to pay the quarterback who beat Alabama, Florida and led the program to the CFP. Georgia is fine with that, now they don’t have to face him on Sept. 13 in Knoxville.

20. Haynes King, Georgia Tech: The dual-threat Yellow Jackets quarterback was a yard away from becoming a legend against Georgia. He’ll have another shot Nov. 28, albeit, not likely much of one.

24. Ty Simpson, Alabama: Tide coach Kalen DeBoer needs his quarterback situation to work out. Washington transfer Austin Mack is in reserve. Sept. 27 in Athens.

28. Jackson Arnold, Auburn: The Oklahoma transfer has impressed Hugh Freeze so far. Let’s see what the head coach says after losses. Oct. 11, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

38. Jayden Maiava, USC: Georgia fans remember when the former UNLV QB announced he was coming to UGA, only to flip and choose USC.

42. Gunner Stockton, Georgia: The 247 report states: “Stockton has not shown enough yet to push him into the upper crust of SEC quarterbacking, but there’s a certain expectation level that comes with being Georgia’s starter in a Mike Bobo-driven scheme.” Okay, sounds good.

43. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M: Seems a bit low, but expectations have slipped in College Station after last season’s flop.

48. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State: The Maroon Bulldogs have an impressive quarterbacks room, and Shapen has shown upside, though not enough to believe State can make the SEC title game.

50. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee: The Appalachian State/UCLA transfer is expected to win the job on Rocky Top after making the move following Nico Iamaleava’s departure this spring.