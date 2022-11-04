Former Tennessee QB taunts Georgia ‘tea and crumpets’ fans, Josh Heupel confident Vans will handle noise well

ATHENS — Erik Ainge does not see Georgia’s home field playing a factor in the first-ever showdown of No. 1 ranked teams on Saturday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is also confident his team will be able to handle the noise against the Bulldogs in the 3:30 p.m. game on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. “The communication and playing smart football will be important on Saturday,” Heupel said of his fast-paced offense playing on the road. “But I anticipate us handling it well.”

Heupel was asked about Ainge’s comments at his Thursday press conference and essentially shrugged them off. “I anticipate it being a great environment, a big football game, obviously they’ve been highly successful and their fan base is excited for this one, too, and ours is too,” Heupel said.

“It will be a great environment, so I anticipate crowd noise being a part of the football game, for sure.” This will be the Bulldogs’ biggest home game since UGA was ranked No. 3 in 2019 and played host to a No. 7-ranked Notre Dame team. The crowd noise factored heavily into Georgia’s 23-17 win over the Irish that night. Notre Dame had six false starts and burned three timeouts due to the noise, including two in the second half that led to the Irish running out of time in their comeback bid. Ainge doesn’t think Sanford Stadium will feature much of an environment for the home team at all, suggesting that Kirby Smart will be in stark contrast to the relaxed nature Heupel often exhibits. “Kirby gets stressed out, he gets very stressed out,” Ainge said. “He’s going to be stressed out over how quiet his stadium is.”

Ainge recalled a game he played against Georgia his freshman season of 2004 as an example of how he perceives the Bulldogs’ home crowd fans. “Crucial third down, I’m a freshman, 18 years old, and I didn’t get the signal right, I knew I had the play wrong,” said Ainge, who was 12-of-21 passing for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 19-14 upset win over a No. 3-ranked UGA team that day. “I’m going back and forth, and I’m having a conversation with (left tackle) Michael Munoz, just talking with him as the play clock is going down,” Ainge said on his radio show on Knoxville’s WNML. “It was so quiet, that we literally could just talk to each other, and it was third down at Sanford Stadium,” He said. “It should have been so crazy that I should have been flustered and had to call timeout, (but) we got it figured out and made the first down. And that doesn’t happen in loud venues.” Ainge’s co-host that some Georgia fans might suggest Smart has brought a different culture, but Ainge rejected that notion. No, it’s not, the same things are going on that have been going on forever, you just have more online fans,” Ainge said. “There’s going to be a lot of Georgia fans that were there watching me play, that are still watching.