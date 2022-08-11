Billy Napier: Florida ‘least stressful job I’ve had,’ Gator swag is back

ATHENS — Confidence and momentum are building at Florida, and a recent ESPN feature explained why. “With more money and more resources, the possibility at Florida are endless,” author Alex Scarborough penned, explaining how new coach Billy Napier has a limitless ceiling. Napier is marketed as a coach who watched Clemson build its championship program under Dabo Swinney before moving on to learn the Alabama “blueprint” from Nick Saban at Alabama.

“He’s got the Alabama football structure with the Clemson culture,” the ESPN article said. It’s a given Florida will improve on its 6-7 record simply by eliminating all the penalties and self-inflicted wounds from a season ago. Napier, to his credit, has brought a level of discipline that Gator players now realize they needed.

“[Napier’s] program is a lot of discipline and a lot of structure,” Vernell Brown told ESPN. “Not knocking the previous regime, but he does run it differently. From where we were as a program ... radical changes were needed.” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told ESPN how organized Napier is, too, with an organizational chart. Those are the sort of things that impress athletic directors like Stricklin, who is as functional and organized as anyone.