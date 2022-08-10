The latest on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, here’s what we know

ATHENS — Georgia will provide an allotment of tickets for prospects who want to attend its game against Florida in Jacksonville this season. Smart and his staff cannot talk to any of the prospects at the game or have any contact with them. According to a source, the agreement between the schools stipulates that only the designated home team -- UGA, this year, Florida next year -- will be allowed to leave tickets for the recruits.

This season's game between the Bulldogs and Gators at TIAA Bank Field is at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. The agreement, first reported by ON3 Sports, is not expected to have much if any impact on recruiting.

Schools can not "host" the recruits while they are in Jacksonville for the game in the recruiting sense of the word. When recruits are "hosted" on official visits, at the schools' respective campuses, Georgia and Florida can pay for transportation, meals and lodging of the recruit and his family (four members) over a 48-hour period.