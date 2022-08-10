The latest on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, here’s what we know
ATHENS — Georgia will provide an allotment of tickets for prospects who want to attend its game against Florida in Jacksonville this season.
Smart and his staff cannot talk to any of the prospects at the game or have any contact with them.
According to a source, the agreement between the schools stipulates that only the designated home team -- UGA, this year, Florida next year -- will be allowed to leave tickets for the recruits.
This season’s game between the Bulldogs and Gators at TIAA Bank Field is at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The agreement, first reported by ON3 Sports, is not expected to have much if any impact on recruiting.
Schools can not “host” the recruits while they are in Jacksonville for the game in the recruiting sense of the word.
When recruits are “hosted” on official visits, at the schools’ respective campuses, Georgia and Florida can pay for transportation, meals and lodging of the recruit and his family (four members) over a 48-hour period.
It’s similar to how Georgia and Clemson were allowed to leave tickets for prospects at their game in Charlotte, N.C., last season.
UGA coach Kirby Smart said last year “that’s not really recruiting — that’s an invitation to watch us, which they can do that on TV. They can’t interact with us.”
Smart has made it clear he wants Georgia to be on a level playing with Alabama on the recruiting trail and have the same opportunities to bring elite prospects to Athens as Nick Saban has to bring great players to Tuscaloosa.
To that end, Smart wants Georgia to hold its designated home games with Florida in Athens after the current contract expires in 2023.