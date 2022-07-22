Jermaine Burton tops SEC Media Days Winners and Losers list, Georgia largely overlooked
ATHENS — There was some thought that shifting SEC Media Days from metro Birmingham to Atlanta might affect preseason voting.
More Georgia media was on hand to vote, and there were less Alabama media making the longer drive — and pricier hotel reservations — to downtown Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame.
Apparently, they could hold SEC Media Days on the moon and Alabama would still be the pick, so long as Nick Saban remains atop the Crimson Tide dynasty.
Alabama, for the seventh consecutive year, was forecasted to win the SEC championship, something the Tide has done three of the last four years including last seasons’ 41-24 win over Georgia.
That makes Nick Saban a “winner” of sorts yet again, and in overwhelming fashion with 158 votes to win the SEC to the Bulldogs’ 18, South Carolina’s 3 and Texas A&M and Vanderbilt each drawing a vote.
The only real mystery involved which players made the All-SEC teams — keeping in mind that last year’s Heisman Trophy winner did make any of them, and the No. 1 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick was a third-team selection.
Here are the winners and losers from SEC Media Days’ talking season:
First-Team Offense winner: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
There was a lot of talk over whether Burton should have left Georgia’s RPO-heavy, tight end friendly offense for Alabama, but the media clearly feels the former Georgia receiver made the right move and voted him first-team. Burton was UGA’s leading wide receiver with 497 yards last season but he had only 26 catches in 15 games, and that’s not in line with other elite players at his position.
First-Team Offense loser: Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
Rodriguez is the SEC’s leading returning rusher, but his offseason arrest for DUI and careless driving has left him with an uncertain status entering the season. The 2020 and 2021 first-team All-SEC pick was also a team captain. The bet here is he’s suspended for opener with Miami but reinstated for Week 2 at Florida.
Second-Team Offense winner: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Young was the obvious first-team QB, but the No. 2 QB slot could have gone with a handful of league quarterbacks projected in the 2023 NFL Draft and CFP championship game MVP Stetson Bennett returning to Georgia. Hooker led the SEC in QB rating despite not starting last season as the Vols’ starter after transferring in from Virginia Tech.
Second-Team Offense loser: Broderick Jones, Georgia
Perhaps the voters weren’t paying close enough attention to the second half of the Bulldogs’ championship season, when Jones emerged at left tackle as team captain Jamaree Salyer struggled with an injury. Jones could be the top SEC offensive line prospect in the draft if he plays more physical in the run game, as he’s already an elite pass blocker.
Third-team Offense winner: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
It’s not that the transfer from TCU impressed so much in the Big 12 as it is many anticipate Evans living up to his 5-star recruiting rating. Georgia fans recall the complexity of his recruitment, and it would seem Evans is very much a boom-or-bust SEC prospect in a rebuilding Ole Miss offense.
Third-team Offense loser: Adonai Mitchell, Georgia
Mitchell emerged as Georgia’s top perimeter threat last season with George Pickens out and hobbled much of the year, and he came through with a clutch, 40-yard TD grab in the 33-18 CFP Championship game. If Kelee Ringo can parlay an Oil Painting moment into All-SEC honors, why not Mitchell?
Preseason All-SEC Defense winner: Kirby Smart
Smart got his bulletin board material when only four UGA players were recognized out of 33 possible All-SEC spots. Of course, returners Ringo, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith were first-team, and Christopher Smith a second-team pick. But sacks leader Robert Beal was left out, and many SEC experts outside of Georgia don’t even know who Zion Logue and Jamon Dumas-Johnson are — yet.
Preseason All-SEC special teams loser: Jack Podlesny
How does Podlesny get shut out of first-, second- or third-team honors? Podlesny drilled a clutch 49-yard FG against Alabama in the CFP title game a year after a game-winning 53-yard FG with three seconds left to beat Cincinnati in NY6 action. Podlesny’s career 81.4-percent accuracy is only a tick behind that of NFL kicker and former UGA legend Rodrigo Blankenship (82.47).
2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie