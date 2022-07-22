Georgia football predicted to win SEC East, finish behind Alabama at SEC media days

There should be little doubt who the top two teams in the SEC entering the 2022 season, as Georgia and Alabama were overwhelmingly picked to win their respective divisions by the media in attendance at SEC media days. Georgia received 172 of 181 first-place votes to remain as the top team in the SEC East. The Bulldogs have won the division in four of the previous five seasons, with 2020 being the lone year Georgia did not represent the division in the SEC championship game. Related: Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams

Alabama meanwhile received 177 of 181 first-place votes to represent the SEC West. The Crimson Tide have won back-to-back SEC championships and return perhaps the top two players in the sport in Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Georgia did manage to topple the Crimson Tide when the two teams met in the national championship game at the end of the 2021 season. But the media in attendance expects Alabama to come away with the league title once again, as Alabama received 158 votes to win the league, compared to the 18 Georgia received.