Kirby Smart’s Georgia player picks for SEC Media Days announced
ATHENS — Georgia football has announced it’s bringing quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis to SEC Media Days next week.
The Bulldogs’ presentation is slotted for Tuesday, with Coach Kirby Smart appearing before the room at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.
Daniels was recently ranked the No. 6 quarterback in the SEC by Pro Football Focus, which applies metrics to its observations.
This, despite Daniels posting the best odds among SEC players in the Heisman Trophy race. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler came in at No. 1, and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei was at No. 2.
Davis is a Georgia fan-favorite who bypassed the NFL draft to return for a senior season. Davis’ decision launched UGA into the talk for the 2021 national championship, as he’s consider one of the most elite defensive linemen in college football.
The SEC Kickoff event begins on Monday with Florida coach Dan Mullen, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and South Carolina coach and former UGA assistant Shane Beamer.
Smart is mixed in on Tuesday with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.
The schedule on Thursday calls for Nick Saban to stand behind the podium, along with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach and first-year Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.
The SEC Kickoff even wraps up on Thursday with Arkansas coach and former UGA assistant Sam Pittman, first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.
The SEC Network will provide 46 hours of coverage from the event:
• SEC This Morning, hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering (7 a.m. Monday, 8 a.m. Tuesday-ThuesdaySirius XM Radio Channel 374)
• SEC Now (SEC Network, 11 a.m., Monday, 10 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday)
• The Paul Finebaum Show. (SEC Network, 3 p.m. (radio only) 4:30 p.m. (TV)., Monday-Thursday)
The event was canceled last year on account of COVID-19, and this year’s event will have limited accessibility because of the SEC’s COVID-19 protocol.
Jake Fromm, JR Reed and Andrew Thomas represented Georgia at the most recent SEC Media Days in 2019. All three players are now in the NFL.
2021 SEC Media Day Player attendees
Alabama
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
Bo Nix, QB, Junior
Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
Zach Carter, DL, Senior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Junior
Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
Akial Byers, DL, Senior
Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
Daevion Davis, DL, Junior
