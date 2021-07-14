Kirby Smart’s Georgia player picks for SEC Media Days announced

Quarterback JT Daniels will be in the national spotlight, with Clemson being the biggest game of his career so far. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
Curtis Compton
ATHENS — Georgia football has announced it’s bringing quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis to SEC Media Days next week.

The Bulldogs’ presentation is slotted for Tuesday, with Coach Kirby Smart appearing before the room at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

Daniels was recently ranked the No. 6 quarterback in the SEC by Pro Football Focus, which applies metrics to its observations.

This, despite Daniels posting the best odds among SEC players in the Heisman Trophy race. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler came in at No. 1, and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei was at No. 2.

Davis is a Georgia fan-favorite who bypassed the NFL draft to return for a senior season. Davis’ decision launched UGA into the talk for the 2021 national championship, as he’s consider one of the most elite defensive linemen in college football.

The SEC Kickoff event begins on Monday with Florida coach Dan Mullen, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and South Carolina coach and former UGA assistant Shane Beamer.

Smart is mixed in on Tuesday with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

The schedule on Thursday calls for Nick Saban to stand behind the podium, along with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach and first-year Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.

The SEC Kickoff even wraps up on Thursday with Arkansas coach and former UGA assistant Sam Pittman, first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The SEC Network will provide 46 hours of coverage from the event:

• SEC This Morning, hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering (7 a.m. Monday, 8 a.m. Tuesday-ThuesdaySirius XM Radio Channel 374)

• SEC Now (SEC Network, 11 a.m., Monday, 10 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday)

• The Paul Finebaum Show. (SEC Network, 3 p.m. (radio only) 4:30 p.m. (TV)., Monday-Thursday)

The event was canceled last year on account of COVID-19, and this year’s event will have limited accessibility because of the SEC’s COVID-19 protocol.

Jake Fromm, JR Reed and Andrew Thomas represented Georgia at the most recent SEC Media Days in 2019. All three players are now in the NFL.

2021 SEC Media Day Player attendees

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

