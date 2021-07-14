Kirby Smart’s Georgia player picks for SEC Media Days announced

The Bulldogs’ presentation is slotted for Tuesday, with Coach Kirby Smart appearing before the room at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

ATHENS — Georgia football has announced it’s bringing quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis to SEC Media Days next week.

Daniels was recently ranked the No. 6 quarterback in the SEC by Pro Football Focus, which applies metrics to its observations.

RELATED: JT Daniels ranked 23rd in the nation by PFF

This, despite Daniels posting the best odds among SEC players in the Heisman Trophy race. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler came in at No. 1, and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei was at No. 2.

Davis is a Georgia fan-favorite who bypassed the NFL draft to return for a senior season. Davis’ decision launched UGA into the talk for the 2021 national championship, as he’s consider one of the most elite defensive linemen in college football.

RELATED: Jordan Davis sparks Georgia title optimism with decision to return

The SEC Kickoff event begins on Monday with Florida coach Dan Mullen, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and South Carolina coach and former UGA assistant Shane Beamer.