PFF analyst down on JT Daniels, ranks Georgia quarterback 23rd in nation, 6th in SEC

ATHENS — The most dynamic entertainers and athletes are often among the most polarizing, and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is apparently no different. Daniels posted the third-best Heisman Trophy odds when they were released last month, with Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler coming in at No. 1, and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei at No. 2. But Daniels was ranked only No. 23 in the nation when Pro Football Focus released its 2021 College Football Preseason QB rankings for all 130 teams.

Somewhere, Daniels is smiling, because it is just this sort of thing that propels him to turn the heat up even higher on his maniacal preparation. PFF, and specifically analyst Anthony Treash, has made no secret that they are not on the Daniels’ bandwagon. Two weeks ago, PFF put out its All-SEC teams — first, second, third and honorable mention — and eight Georgia offensive players received mention:

• First-team: WR Arik Gilbert, OG Justin Shaffer • Second-team: OT Jamaree Salyer, OT Warren McClendon • Third-team: TE Darnell Washington, WR Dominick Blaylock, WR Kearis Jackson

• Honorable Mention: RB Zamir White It was readily apparent Daniels’ name was missing at the quarterback position, where Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, LSU’s Myles Brennan, Florida’s Emory Jones and Missouri’s Connor Bazelak took the top four spots. “The JT Daniels Heisman hype may need to be tempered just a bit,” PFF writes, which credits the QB transfer from USC for his 400-yard performance against Mississippi State, but cautions “his outputs in the other three outings, in addition to his past play are cause for concern.” PFF questions Daniels’ pocket presence and accuracy, “despite a high completion percentage.” Daniels did hold the ball on occasion last season but that was to be expected when his lack of recent game experience was taken into consideration. After all, Daniels didn’t play in the first six games of the 2020 season, and his most recent game action had been in August of 2019 when he suffered an ACL injury in the first half of the Trojans’ opener against Fresno State.

PFF’s Treash has been constant in his questions about Daniels, having penned a metrics-heavy article last July titled, “Why Jamie Newman is the easy choice to start over JT Daniels at Georgia.” Newman was rated as the nation’s No. 3 quarterback last year by Treash, who had Alabama’s Mac Jones No. 24 and Florida’s Kyle Trask No. 48. To be fair, metrics can be deceiving, and not everyone knew that Daniels was a much better fit than Newman for the Pro Style Spread new UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken was building. But PFF is clearly doubling down on Daniels this season, and relying on metrics from his true freshman season at USC to make the case. “As a true freshman at USC in 2018, Daniels ranked 118th at the position in PFF grade,” per the PFF quarterbacks rating story for the 2021 season. “(Daniels was) 127th in turnover-worthy play rate and 129th in PFF Wins Above Average generated.”