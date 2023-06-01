SEC appears headed for temporary 8-game scheduling model

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The SEC appears likely to stick with an eight-game league schedule for the next year or two, and commissioner Greg Sankey is not apologizing for it. Other Power 5 conferences will have nine-game league slates as collegiate football moves into its expanded 12-team playoff in 2024. But Sankey cited Georgia as an example when making a case that SEC teams don’t necessarily need to play more conference games to prove their worth in the CFP selection process.

“I’m pretty sure the last game of the season was 65-7,” Sankey said on the SEC Network on Wednesday while appearing on the Paul Finebaum Show. “If the indictment is that we don’t play the highest level of football, then someone isn’t watching the game.” Sankey had publicly leaned toward a nine-game schedule, as the SEC looked to add value to the conference with the potential for negotiating a richer deal with its television partner, ESPN.

But questions arose this week about how the CFP selection committee might view teams with an extra loss in the SEC as word began to spread that ESPN might not be in a position to bolster the SEC contract on account of its other financial dealings. Georgia coach Kirby Smart publicly started the trend when he said on Tuesday that it didn’t really matter if the league played eight or nine games, calling it “the most overrated conversation there ever was.” RELATED: Kirby Smart weighs in on SEC scheduling model

UGA has been in favor of the nine-game schedule as it looks to preserve its annual rivalry with Auburn, as the long-term 1-7 plan -- more than one year -- would have teams’ secondary rivals playing every other year. In the long-term 1-7 plan, Florida would be Georgia’s annual opponent. If the 1-7 plan becomes a short-term model -- one year -- that would preserve the secondary rivalry games like Georgia-Auburn without interruption. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shared the eight-game schedule rationale he took with him from the football coaches’ final meeting on Wednesday. I really don’t have a preference right now, (but) I did, I wanted the nine, but I changed my mind and I don’t think it really matters,” Pittman said.