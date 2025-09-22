ATHENS — The betting line on the Alabama-Georgia football game has shrunk since last week -- from 3 1/2 to 3 points -- an indicator betting money has shifted, mildly, toward the Crimson Tide.

Both the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 17 Alabama (2-1, 0-0) were idle last weekend leading up to their marquee matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday between the hedges of Sanford Stadium.

The SEC will feature at least three other key matchups this week that could have College Football Playoff implications, as LSU plays at Ole Miss, Auburn plays at Texas A&M and Tennessee is at Mississippi State.

The Alabama-Georgia game will be a primary focus, however. The SEC Network’s pregame set will be in Athens, featuring analyst Paul Finebaum, among others, to add hype and attention to the showdown.

Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said he expects another fight to the finish with Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs, just as the teams had last season before Alabama finally prevailed, 41-34.

“(Georgia) just competes until the very end ad that’s what we saw a year ago, and that’s what you’re going to expect to see every time they step on the field,” DeBoer said, reflecting on Georgia’s 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee.

“Didn’t matter what the scoreboard said, there’s a high level of competition happening, just playing that play and eery play.”

DeBoer also shared his thoughts on Gunner Stockton and the Georgia offense on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I think he’s played some big games in just a short amount of time,” DeBoer said. “When you look at the end of last year and this last (Saturday), in particular, he’s done a nice job just managing the offense and then making plays when he needs to, throwing the ball down the field, finding his matchups and then keeping plays alive with his feet.”

DeBoer, largely responsible for the development of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as a collegiate star, praised how coordinator Mike Bobo and the Georgia staff has schemed the Bulldogs offense.

“I think (Stockton’s mobility) adds a dimension to their offense … so I think they’re doing a good job utilizing his skillset and the offensive personnel that are around him,” DeBoer said. “That’s a credit to the Georgia staff.”

Here’s a look at the opening odds this week for games involving SEC teams, per DraftKings.com:

Notre Dame -6 at Arkansas

Utah State at Vanderbilt -22.5

LSU at Ole Miss -2.5

Auburn at Texas A&M -7

Tennessee -7.5 at Mississippi State

Alabama at Georgia -3

UMass at Missouri -43.5

Kentucky at South Carolina -6.5