ATHENS — Georgia is a quarter of a way through its regular season with three of the 12 games played, but there’s a sense the Bulldogs biggest jump could come this week.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart substituted a great deal and kept the play book vanilla in the season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall and 28-6 win over FCS Austin Peay to the extent the games seemed like glorified scrimmages.

The Bulldogs, however, had to let it all hang out in their 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee last Saturday, providing plenty of film study for the coaches as they evaluate their players against SEC competition with a 7:30 p.m. game against Alabama on deck on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the Georgia stock report, evaluating players whose stock is up, even or down since the start of the season through the first three games:

Stock Soaring

Gunner Stockton doesn’t have the flashiest numbers on account of the limited time and play selection in the first two games, but he’s completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 721 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions on 89 attempts and he has rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Zachariah Branch was a player Kirby Smart projected would make an impact when he recruited him from USC out of the transfer portal, and Branch has not disappointed as he has provided electrifying play and clutch receptions with 178 of his 181 receiving yards coming after the catch.

Drew Bobo is the highest-graded offensive lineman and second-highest graded starter (behind Nate Frazier) per PFF. Bobo, in his first season as the starting center, played all 95 snaps in th win over Tennessee.

CJ Allen has a team-high 10 solo tackles, a sack and a pass deflection, providing the leadership expected from the middle linebacker position.

Stock Up

Christen Miler is the highest-graded defensive player and leads the interior defensive lineman with 85 snaps this season. Miller was expected to be a leader, and he has filled that role.

Nate Frazier is leading Georgia with 189 yards rushing on 39 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and providing a steady force. Frazier has yet to break a run longer than 21 yards, but the 21-yarder he had was pivotal in setting up the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the win over Tennessee.

Colbie Young is on pace to have the impact UGA expected when he transferred in from Miami last season, leading the team with 13 receptions including a 45-yarder on Georgia’s first offensive play from scrimmage to help get Stockton in early rhythm.

Chris Cole has a team-high two sacks and has made 13 tackles while proving himself a versatile weapon, playing the run as well as covering receivers and rushing the quarterback.

KJ Bolden has 16 tackles and an interception from his safety position and has missed just one tackle. Bolden has allowed six catches on the 11 times his man in coverage has been targeted, the longest of which went 9 yards.

Stock Even

Elijah Griffin has had a big ask playing such a major role as a first-year player at defensive tackle, and he has performed as one would expect on his 61 snaps, still seeking his first sack or QB hurry while making four stops.

Daniel Harris is a second-year starter at cornerback who has played 102 snaps, second at the position to Daylen Everette (108). Harris has made three tackles but missed two others and has given up five catches the eight times his receiver as been targeted.

Lawson Luckie has been a playmaker for Georgia but he’s not off to a fast start, catching four of the seven passes thrown his way for 31 yards with 13 yards coming after the catch.

Michael Uini has been pressed into very early action as a redshirt freshman, playing 126 snaps at tackle. Defenses have attacked the right side of UGA’s offensive line, aware of the injuries, and Uini has the lowest pass-blocking grade, per PFF, among the linemen.