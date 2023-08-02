ATHENS — Georgia football keeps its attention on itself while many others wonder, “How long can Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs keep this up?”

At some point, Georgia has to lose again even if it does appear it will be later than sooner in the 2023 season.

SEC road games at Auburn and Tennessee are pointed to as true “tests” for these Bulldogs, who figure to be the overwhelming choice for the preseason No. 1 spot.

But the road trip at Georgia Tech this season whas the placement to be an ideal “trap” Game between what figures to be a high-profile matchup with the Vols and a likely SEC Championship Game appearance.