Around the SEC: 3 keys for a Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and networks

ATHENS — Tennessee has the momentum, Georgia has the big-game experience and home field advantage. Both the Bulldogs and the Vols have mobile, sixth-year transfer quarterbacks, with Stetson Bennett leading Georgia and Hendon Hooker running the show for Tennessee. The QB duel will of course be pivotal when the No. 1-ranked teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS) at Sanford Stadium.

Hooker has played better of late, ranking among the Heisman Trophy frontrunners with his gaudy statistics. Hooker is tops in the nation with 10.7 yards per attempt and leads the SEC with 334.5 yards of total offense per game, throwing 21 TD passes with just one interception. Bennett, who has 9 TD passes and 3 interceptions, is second in the SEC with 2,349 passing yards and owns a 27-3 starting record.

Here are three keys for Georgia to win and Tennessee to win. For Georgia to win … 1. Must hold serve Georgia all-time great David Pollack used a tennis analogy, explaining the Bulldogs must be able to answer when — not if — Tennessee’s hurry-up offense creates explosive plays.

The Vols have outscored opponents 96-24 in the first quarter and 217-65 in the first halves of games. If Georgia stays even, the offense can remain balanced and potentially wear down a questionable Tennessee defense. 2. Must limit big plays Hooker leads the SEC in 30 (23), 40 (15), 50 (6), 60 (4) and 70-yard (2) pass completions. Georgia must either get to Hooker before he has time to unleash the deep ball, or keep the ball in front where it can make plays. The Bulldogs have one of the more physical defenses in the country, and that could factor in if they are able to make enough hits.

3. Touchdowns, not field goals Georgia has the best Red Zone scoring efficiency in the nation (.979), but the Bulldogs TD-to-field goal ratio is not on par with Tennessee’s. UGA has scored TDs on 70 percent of its Red Zone trips, while the Vols have scored TDs on 80 percent of its Red Zone trips. For Tennessee to win …. Must win turnover battle Tennessee has a Plus-8 turnover margin, that’s tops in the SEC and well ahead of Georgia which has committed as many turnovers as its secured. Pitt forced two Vols’ turnovers (while committing two turnovers) in holding UT to two TDs in regulation and none in the second half.