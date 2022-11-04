Around the SEC: 3 keys for a Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and networks
ATHENS — Tennessee has the momentum, Georgia has the big-game experience and home field advantage.
Both the Bulldogs and the Vols have mobile, sixth-year transfer quarterbacks, with Stetson Bennett leading Georgia and Hendon Hooker running the show for Tennessee.
The QB duel will of course be pivotal when the No. 1-ranked teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS) at Sanford Stadium.
Hooker has played better of late, ranking among the Heisman Trophy frontrunners with his gaudy statistics.
Hooker is tops in the nation with 10.7 yards per attempt and leads the SEC with 334.5 yards of total offense per game, throwing 21 TD passes with just one interception.
Bennett, who has 9 TD passes and 3 interceptions, is second in the SEC with 2,349 passing yards and owns a 27-3 starting record.
Here are three keys for Georgia to win and Tennessee to win.
For Georgia to win …
1. Must hold serve
Georgia all-time great David Pollack used a tennis analogy, explaining the Bulldogs must be able to answer when — not if — Tennessee’s hurry-up offense creates explosive plays.
The Vols have outscored opponents 96-24 in the first quarter and 217-65 in the first halves of games.
If Georgia stays even, the offense can remain balanced and potentially wear down a questionable Tennessee defense.
2. Must limit big plays
Hooker leads the SEC in 30 (23), 40 (15), 50 (6), 60 (4) and 70-yard (2) pass completions.
Georgia must either get to Hooker before he has time to unleash the deep ball, or keep the ball in front where it can make plays.
The Bulldogs have one of the more physical defenses in the country, and that could factor in if they are able to make enough hits.
3. Touchdowns, not field goals
Georgia has the best Red Zone scoring efficiency in the nation (.979), but the Bulldogs TD-to-field goal ratio is not on par with Tennessee’s.
UGA has scored TDs on 70 percent of its Red Zone trips, while the Vols have scored TDs on 80 percent of its Red Zone trips.
For Tennessee to win ….
Must win turnover battle
Tennessee has a Plus-8 turnover margin, that’s tops in the SEC and well ahead of Georgia which has committed as many turnovers as its secured.
Pitt forced two Vols’ turnovers (while committing two turnovers) in holding UT to two TDs in regulation and none in the second half.
Alabama actually had a 2-1 edge in forcing turnovers in Tennessee’s 52-49 win earlier this season, but the Vols can’t count on Kirby Smart’s team committing 17 turnovers, mismanaging the clock and missing a last-minute field goal.
Must protect Hendon Hooker
The Vols surrendered six sacks in their 41-17 loss to UGA last season and saw ball carries tackled behind the line of scrimmage 9 times.
If Georgia is pushing the pocket and getting to with any sort of regularity Hooker, things could go off the rails.
Must handle the moment
Heupel has been loose all week, and the players who made media appearances appeared humble and focused.
UT beat LSU in Baton Rouge in a noon kickoff, taking the crowd out of the game immediately with 10 points in the first four minutes.
The Vols are No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and have been engulfed in confidence and praise throughout the week.
The pick: Georgia 37, Tennessee 28
Alabama -13.5 at LSU, 7 p.m. ESPN
Nick Saban had the momentum of a 30-6 win over Mississippi State to build off, and while Brian Kelly is a very good coach, he doesn’t have the necessary personnel to win this game.
The Crimson Tide will roll, making this easier than anyone would have thought possible.
The pick: Alabama 45, LSU 17
Kentucky -1 at Missouri, noon SEC Network
The Wildcats are coming off their worst performance of the season, while the Tigers scored a road upset win over South Carolina.
Momentum matters, and Kentucky will be missing its leading tackler.
The pick: Missouri 26, Kentucky 22
Florida at Texas A&M -3, noon ESPN
Jimbo Fisher says the tough times make the good times that much sweeter, while Billy Napier said he felt his team turned a corner in a 42-20 loss.
The good news is one of these teams has to win, and the guess here is home field tips this one in the Aggies’ favor.
The pick: Texas A&M 30, Florida 26
Liberty at Arkansas -14.5, 4 p.m. SEC Network
Sam Pittman has the Razorbacks rolling, but Liberty is also playing good football with five straight wins.
K.J. Jefferson and the Arkansas run game should provide the winning edge, if not, Flames coach Hugh Freeze will become a hotter candidate for the Auburn head coaching job.
The pick: Arkansas 31, Liberty 28
Auburn at Mississippi State -12.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Speaking of Auburn…. The Tigers have former star tailback Cadillac Williams as their interim head coach, and there should be a quick pick-me-up.
Mississippi State just had its AD hired away to Auburn, of all places, and is coming off a bye week.
The pick: Mississippi State 27, Auburn 24
South Carolina -6.5 at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
The Gamecocks skated by the Commodores by a 21-20 margin last season in Columbia, and this one is on the road in Nashville.
South Carolina will still have more fans in attendance and points on the scoreboard, but this has the makings of another close game.
The pick: South Carolina 20, Vanderbilt 17.