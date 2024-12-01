ATHENS — Georgia will be back in an underdog role when it takes the field in the SEC Championship Game against Texas.

The Longhorns, fresh off a 17-7 win at Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday night, are a 2 1/2-point favorite over the Bulldogs, DraftKings.com

RELATED: Projected CFP rankings, 3 burning questions on how 12-team field might fall

Georgia beat rival Georgia Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes on Friday night, rallying from two touchdowns down with less than four minutes left to win its 31st-straight home game.

The winner of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next Saturday (4 p.m., ABC) will clinch a first-round College Football Playoff bye and play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

The loser of the game will likely receive an at-large bid and play in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at an on-campus site on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21.

The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns in Austin, Texas, earlier this season by a 30-15 count.

The final CFP rankings will set the 12-team field at noon Dec. 8.

Here are the opening lines for the conference title games:

Boise State - 4 vs. UNLV, Mountain West, 7 p.m. Friday, Boise, Idaho, Fox

Jacksonville State -3 vs. Western Kentucky, Conf.USA, 7 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville, Ala., CBS

Tulane -4.5 at Army, American Athletic, 8 p.m Friday., West Point, N.Y., ABC

Miami (Ohio) -2.5 vs. Ohio, Mid-American, noon Saturday, Detroit, ESPN

Arizona St. - 2.5 vs. Iowa State, Big 12, noon, Saturday, Arlington, Texas, ABC

Texas - 2.5 vs. Georgia, SEC, 4 p.m. Saturday, Atlanta, ABC

Louisiana -4 vs. Marshall, SunBelt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lafayette, La., ESPN

Oregon - 3.5 vs. Penn State, Big Ten, 8 p.m, Saturday, Indianapolis, CBS

SMU - 2.5 vs. Clemson, ACC, 8 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte, N.C., ABC