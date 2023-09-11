ATHENS — Georgia football can finally sink its teeth into a Power 5 opponent this week with South Carolina next up at Sanford Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) have blown past UT-Martin (48-7) and Ball State (45-3) despite slow starts and a sputtering run game, but past history suggests they’ll be tuned up for the Gamecocks (1-1).

The oddsmakers in Vegas think so, too, installing Georgia as a 27-point favorite over third-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

This, even though Georgia has played a pillow-soft schedule through two games that ranks 179th in the nation.

The Gamecocks’ lack of success could have something to do with the line, as well.

South Carolina surrendered nine sacks in its 31-17 season-opening loss to North Carolina before rebounding for a 47-21 win over Furman last Saturday.

Georgia roasted the Gamecocks last season by a 48-7 count in Columbia, as some of the late-arriving fans for the noon game decided not to arrive at all after the Bulldogs charged out to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Georgia was up 45-0 by the start of the fourth quarter, and Williams-Brice Stadium was more than half empty.

Here are the other opening lines for SEC teams this weekend:

Alabama -33.5 at South Florida

Tennessee -7 at Florida

LSU -9 at Mississippi State

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss -19.5

Kansas State -4.5 at Missouri

ULM at Texas A&M -33

Vandy -2 at UNLV

Akron at Kentucky -24.5