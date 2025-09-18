ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Alabama in the upcoming of SEC powerhouses, per FanDuel.com.

Both teams are off this week after playing games on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 44-41 overtime victory at Tennessee and are ranked No. 5 in the nation, while the Crimson Tide beat Wisconsin, 38-14, last Saturday in Tuscaloosa to move up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 1-6 all-time against Alabama — including last season’s 41-34 loss in Tuscaloosa in Coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season as the Tide’s head coach.

Smart has not had the opportunity to coach against Alabama between the hedges in Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs are riding a school-record 33-game home win streak.

DeBoer’s Alabama team has already played in one hostile road environment, losing 31-17 to Florida State in both teams’ season-opening game on Aug. 30.

The Tide figures to be better prepared to handle the noise at Sanford Stadium.

“Just pleased with the progress we’ve made the last couple weeks,” DeBoer said. “Felt like we took another step in many of the areas, and just gotta keep working here in the bye week, and getting, hopefully, some guys healthy, leading into, Georgia.

“We’re in a fighter’s mentality mode right now.”

Georgia is too, as Smart revealed.

“I know that every game we have is gonna be a war,” Smart said, “because the margins are thin.”