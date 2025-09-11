KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — SEC cannibalism begins in earnest on Saturday, with College GameDay on site for what figures to be among the most bitter battles of the day.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and the Vols are desperate for a breakthrough against Georgia in the teams’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

It’s a game that been broken down from most every angle, and yet, there’s an air of mystery that simply can’t be accounted for with both teams featuring new starting quarterbacks.

Can new Vols’ quarterback Joey Aguilar become the Cinderella Story of the transfer portal offseason and lead Tennessee to its first win over Georgia since 2016?

Or will Gunner Stockton, a fourth-year UGA quarterback once considered an afterthought buried deep on the depth chart, become the fourth consecutive Bulldogs’ quarterback to march into the Big Orange’s coliseum and score a double-digit victory?

There are reasons to believe — and have doubts — about both quarterbacks, neither one of which rank highly among NFL prospects at the position.

It’s one of many storylines that will play out in an SEC that features 11 of the Top 25-ranked teams in a confounding Associated Press poll that appears to have its voters tied in knots, desperate for more transitive properties and statistical data to apply.

Here’s a look at how and where to watch, and a pick for each SEC game:

Oklahoma -21.5 at Temple, noon, ESPN2

Pick: Oklahoma 45, Temple 7

Wisconsin at Alabama -21, noon, ABC

Pick: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 13

South Alabama at Auburn -24.5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: Auburn 27, South Alabama 10

Georgia -3.5 at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Georgia 23, Tennessee 17

Louisiana at Missouri -27.5, 4 p.m., ESPN-plus

Pick Missouri 42, Louisiana 14

UTEP at Texas -40.5, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Pick Texas 45, UTEP 7

Arkansas at Ole Miss -7, 7 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Ole Miss 34, Arkansas 24

E. Michigan at Kentucky -24.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Pick: Kentucky 34, Eastern Michigan 3

Florida at LSU -7.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: LSU 31, Florida 20

Texas A&M at Notre Dame -6.5, 7:30 p.m. NBC

Pick: Texas A&M 20, Notre Dame 17

Vanderbilt at South Carolina -4, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 26

Last Week’s Picks

11-1 straight up, 5-7 vs. spread

Season record

23-4 straight-up, 11-16 vs. spread

DawgNation Team Select Picks