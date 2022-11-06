Josh Heupel: Georgia emotion, atmosphere too much for Tennessee to handle in 27-13 loss

ATHENS — A national audience looking in, SEC championship stakes on the line and a capacity Georgia football crowd provided too big of a moment for Tennessee to handle on Saturday.

Coach Josh Heupel indicated as much in his postgame comments following the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win over the Vols in the historic battle of No. 1-ranked teams at Sanford Stadium.

“There are things that we’ll learn from tonight,” Heupel said after the game, per the 247Sports transcript. “As a program, you’ve got to understand what you’re getting yourself into and the atmosphere and the energy you’re going to get from everybody — not just for their program, but from their fans, too.