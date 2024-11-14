KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has lost seven in a row to Georgia, including its last trip to Athens by a 27-13 count, but Josh Heupel says this time things are different.

“More prepared, we’ve been in all of our systems longer,” said Heuepel, who in his fourth year leading the Vols has his program atop the league (8-1, 5-1 SEC) midway through November.

“This football game is different than the last one.”

Tennessee and Georgia (7-2, 5-2) will tee it up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday between the hedges in a collegiate football’s marquee contest of the day as designated by the presence of ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation.

The No. 6-ranked Vols look to take another step toward what would be their first SEC Championship Game appearance since 2007, while the No 11-ranked Bulldogs are trying to secure a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

“We know it will be an elite environment,” Heupel said on Monday. “For us, we have to do the simple ordinary things at a really high level, that starts with communication on both sides of the football ….”

Indeed, Sanford Stadium fans sent decibel levels soaring over 130, leading to seven Tennessee false starts and a procedure penalty, and then-Vols QB Hendon Hooker getting sacked seven times.

“The crowd noise was effective,” UT receiver Jalin Hyatt said after the game. “Sometimes we could not hear the snap or the play call from Hooker. I give credit to the fans. That would probably be the biggest thing that got us today.”

Former Tennessee and New York Jets quarterback Erik Ainge created a stir leading up to the last meeting, reflecting on social media how Sanford Stadium was overrated during his playing career,

https://x.com/ErikAinge3/status/1587554801591746562?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1587554801591746562%7Ctwgr%5Ea64c2afb6189fb88f723c2fc3168a4248f78007b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Foffthehooksports.com%2F2022%2F11%2F05%2Fgeorgias-crowd-was-a-factor-despite-what-was-said-leading-up-to-the-tennessee-game%2F

Current Vols’ star quarterback Nico Iamaleava might have ringing in his ears on Saturday for a different reason after leaving UT’s last game at halftime.

Iamaleava was listed as “questionable” to play at UGA on Tennessee’s injury report on Wednesday night.

Heupel, however, has indicated more than once he expects the redshirt freshman to play, also revealing that he has worked out with the team this week.

Tennessee is 1-1 in SEC road games this season, winning at Oklahoma, 25-15, before suffering a 19-14 setback in its most recent road game, at Arkansas, on Oct. 5.

Georgia, which hasn’t played in Sanford Stadium since a 41-31 win over Mississippi State Oct. 12, will be putting a program-record 28-game home win streak on the line when it takes to Vince Dooley Field.

Smart’s UGA football program has not lost back-to-back games since his first year as head coach, in 2016.

Here’s a look at how Georgia and Tennessee have fared against common opponents this season:

Vs. Kentucky

Georgia won, 13-12, in Lexington

Tennessee won, 28-18, in Knoxville

Vs. Alabama

Georgia lost, 41-34, in Tuscaloosa

Tennessee won, 24-17, in Knoxville

Vs. Mississippi State

Georgia won, 41-31, in Athens

Tennessee won, 33-14, in Knoxville

Vs. Florida

Georgia won, 34-20, in Jacksonville

Tennessee won, 23-17 (OT), in Knoxville