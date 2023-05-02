12-team college playoff dates, flashing back to Kirby Smart’s support for expanded field

The dates for the 12-team playoffs, which will include a first round featuring home games for some teams, have been set:

The two-time defending Bulldogs will be looking for a three-peat in the final year of the four-team model for the College Football Playoff this season before shifting to an expanded field of 12 following the 2024 season.

ATHENS — Georgia fans might want to take note of the dates for the expanded College Football Playoffs as they plan the next few family events and vacations.

Semifinals

• Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

• Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship

• Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

As a refresher, the 12-team playoff will consist of the six conference champions ranked highest by the CFP committee in addition to the six highest-ranked other teams.

The top four ranked conference champions will receive first-round byes, and then the other eight ranked teams will play the first-round games on campuses, with the higher seed hosting.

Here’s last year’s CFP rankings, and how a 12-team CFP Playoff field would have looked:

CFP rankings

(* indicates conference champion)

1. Georgia*

2. Michigan*

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Clemson*

8. Utah*

9. Kansas State*

10. USC

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Oregon State

15. Oregon

16. Tulane*

How 12-team CFP Playoff would have looked in 2022

First-round byes:

(Of the six-highest ranked conference champs who quality for the playoffs, the four highest ranked get byes while the other two play first-round games seeded by their ranking)

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Clemson

4. Utah

First-round games:

(Remaining eight teams in field, with higher seed hosting)

No. 5 seed TCU plays host to No. 12 seed Tulane

No. 6 seed Ohio State plays host to No. 11 seed Penn State

No. 7 seed Alabama plays host to No. 10 seed USC

No. 8 seed Tennessee plays host to No. 9 seed Kansas State

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said as far back as the end of the 2020 season that he was in favor of the 12-team playoff.

“I would be in favor of saying let’s go to 12 …. maybe the first four get a bonus or a bye or something like that,” Smart said more than two years ago.

“If they did that, somebody within that back five, six, seven, eight is going to win a national championship at some point. That’s giving everybody a realistic shot.”