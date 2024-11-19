Lane Kiffin said what most every Georgia fan — and possibly, the Bulldogs head coach — has been thinking where this year’s SEC Championship Game is concerned.

“I’ve talked to other coaches, so I’ll just kind of give you the feeling from some other coaches that. They don’t want to be in it,” Kiffin said on Monday.

“You know, the reward to get a bye versus the risk to get knocked out completely, that’s a that’s a pretty big, that’s a really big risk.”

The reason Kiffin’s analysis — that a two-loss SEC team could be better off not playing in the league championship game — has everything to do with how the latest College Football Playoff selection committee has been trending.

The 13-member committee, chaired by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel — has seemingly placed more emphasis on number of losses, as opposed to quality of wins.

One example would be having a one-loss Penn State team that has not beaten any Top 25 teams being ranked ahead of a two-loss Alabama team that has beaten four Top 25 teams.

CFP executive director Rich Clark said at the start of the process that schedule strength would carry heavy weight, but the rankings have yet to validated that notion.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, like Kiffin coaching an SEC team that has two losses and would be at risk of being knocked out of the 12-team CFP field should it play in the league title game and lose, passed on the opportunity to comment on the matter at his Monday press conference.

“Why would I put energy or time into trying to figure out what the best pathway is, including the SEC Championship, when I’m worried about UMass?” Smart said. “I just don’t think it’s a quality conversation.”

To Smart’s point, it would not be a good look to publicly devalue the SEC Championship Game, even as its role has changed with the expansion of the College Football Playoffs.

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum, however, had no issue explaining the complication the SEC Championship Game could present the way the chips have fallen this year.

“It should be a reward to get to the conference championship game, but the bad news is, it is not,” Finebaum said. “Kirby Smart last year had an undefeated regular season, he went to the championship game, lost to Nick Saban and got knocked out of the playoffs.

“So, yes, what Lane Kiffin said is correct, you’d rather not go there. But the problem is, you don’t have a choice in the matter. There’s a tiebreaker and you get in based on a number of tiebreakers.”

Kiffin took issue with those tiebreakers — which, after head-to-head default to schedule strength — by suggesting the league tiebreaker for the SEC Championship Game be picking the two teams ranked highest in the CFP rankings.

Teams do not control their league schedules or how their opponents fare, but to some degree they do control their results and corresponding rank.