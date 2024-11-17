ATHENS — Georgia football won its way back into the College Football Playoff projections Saturday night.
The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs handled the No. 7-ranked Vols in impressive fashion, winning 31-14 at Sanford Stadium to finish the SEC portion of their schedule 6-2 while 8-2 overall.
ESPN’s newest projections, which predict Georgia will be ranked No. 10 when the CFP releases its next rankings on Tuesday night, would pit Georgia (as projected No. 11 seed) at Penn State (projected No. 6 seed).
The current projected rankings and seedings don’t really matter — Indiana plays at Ohio State next week, guaranteeing a CFP ranking shake-up. — but they are interesting, at the very least.
The SEC race is just as convoluted, to the point the league office should consider the suggestion Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made last week, to simply take the top two ranked teams in the CFP rankings and pit them in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7.
Instead, a tiebreaker system that consistent of comparing the record of each team’s SEC opponents — something the teams don’t control, as they don’t make their league schedule — is currently in play.
There are six teams with two losses or less in SEC play — including Tennessee (8-2, 5-2) — muddling the picture.
Head-to-head meetings obviously matter most, and Alabama (8-2, 4-2) and Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) have that advantage over Georgia.
But then there’s Tennessee’s head-to-head win over Alabama to figure into the mix, and should Texas (9-1, 5-1) stumble against Kentucky or, more likely, at Texas A&M (9-1, 5-1) in either of their final two games, Georgia has that 30-15 win over the Longhorns on its resume.
In short, it’s a mess — but the SEC’s complex tiebreaker system does not favor Georgia finishing in top two for the SEC title game unless Alabama were to lose one of its final two games, at Oklahoma or at home against Auburn.
If the Bulldogs miss the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7, it’s not necessarily a bad thing for a couple of reasons.
One, this is a banged-up Georgia football team that could use the extra week of rest -- a sure thing to make the CFP field presuming they finish the regular season with home wins over UMass and Georgia Tech -- but also,
Two, if UGA were to play in the SEC title game and lose — to another elite SEC team — it would be a third loss and could knock Georgia out of the 12-team CFP field with a third loss.
Here’s a look at how ESPN projected the CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday night:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn Sate
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Miami
8. Alabama
9. Ole Miss
10. Georgia
11. Tennessee
12. Boise State
13. BYU
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. South Carolina
19. Missouri
20. Arizona State
21. Army
22. Tulane
23. UNLV
24. Iowa State
25. Washington State
Here rankings translate to PROJECTED SEEDINGS
1. Oregon (Big Ten champ)
2. Texas (SEC)
3. Miami (ACC)
4. Boise State (Mountain West/Top Group of 5)
(5-12, at-large)
5. Ohio State
6. Penn State
7. Indiana
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. BYU (Big 12 champ)
Here’s a look at the SEC Standings
Texas 5-1, 9-1 overall
Texas A&M 5-1, 8-2
Georgia 6-2, 8-2
Tennessee 5-2, 8-2
Alabama 4-2, 8-2
Ole Miss 4-2, 8-2
South Carolina 5-3, 7-3
Missouri 3-3, 7-3
LSU 3-3, 6-4
Vanderbilt 3-3, 6-4
Arkansas 3-4, 5-5
Florida 3-4, 5-5
Oklahoma 1-5, 5-5
Auburn 1-5, 4-6
Kentucky 1-6, 4-6
Miss. St. 0-6, 2-8