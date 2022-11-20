Kentucky’s Mark Stoops had some eye-opening comments after 16-6 loss to Georgia

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
  • Texas Tech
    14
    4th QTR
    6:10
    Iowa State
    10
    (5) Tennessee
    31
    3rd QTR
    3:39
    South Carolina
    42
    Boise State
    20
    4th QTR
    6:43
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    7
    3rd QTR
    1:34
    Missouri
    28
  • (24) Oklahoma State
    3
    3rd QTR
    11:14
    Oklahoma
    28
    (14) Ole Miss
    6
    3rd QTR
    9:41
    Arkansas
    42
    (7) USC
    20
    Halftime
    (16) UCLA
    21
    Syracuse
    21
    Halftime
    Wake Forest
    24
  • Colorado State
    0
    2nd QTR
    6:40
    Air Force
    7
    UAB
    10
    2nd QTR
    11:33
    (6) LSU
    14
    Colorado
    0
    1st QTR
    00:00
    (15) Washington
    14
    San Jose State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    Utah State
  • Fresno State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    (10) Utah
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    (12) Oregon
    UNLV
    Sun, 11/20 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
    Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
  • Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
    Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
  • New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
    Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
  • (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
  • Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
  • Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
  • Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
  • Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
  • (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
  • (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
    Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
  • Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
    (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
  • (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
    Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
  • Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
  • (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
    Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
    Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
    Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
  • Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
  • Texas Tech
    14
    4th QTR
    6:10
    Iowa State
    10
    (5) Tennessee
    31
    3rd QTR
    3:39
    South Carolina
    42
    Boise State
    20
    4th QTR
    6:43
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    7
    3rd QTR
    1:34
    Missouri
    28
November 19, 2022 Lexington, KY - Kentucky's head coach Mark Stoops can’t hide his frustration as he appeals to a referee during the second half in an NCAA football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Georgia won 16-6 over Kentucky. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops had some eye-opening comments after 16-6 loss to Georgia

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Mark Stoops knew his Kentucky football team gave it everything they had against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

But the 10th-year SEC head coach also knew that the Wildcats’ best wasn’t going to be good enough without some luck, and that proved to be the case in their 16-6 home loss to the Bulldogs.

“They are the No. 1 team in the nation for a reason, they’ve worked extremely hard in all areas, and they are a complete football team,” Stoops said.

“Just watching people, I’d be hard-pressed to find a better team than that across the board.”

Georgia’s defense came up big in the first half, stopping Chris Rodriguez on a fourth-and-1 at the UGA 31, and then picking off a Will Levis pass at the 2-yard line.

The Wildcats were down 16-0 and Georgia was threatening to add another score when Kentucky stopped Kendall Milton at the 1-yard line on fourth down.

The momentum carried over to the offense, which drove the length of the field and cut the Georgia lead to 16-6.

“We had a pretty impressive 99-yard drive and a great fourth down stop,” Stoops said. “It showed some guts, determination and personality of the way we play.”

Holding Georgia to just 16 points and shutting down Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs elite tight ends was no easy feat.

“That is a physical football team that’s creative with their dynamic tight ends and run game, and the way they create explosives and score touchdowns,” Stoops said.

“I thought our guys competed and played hard. It was good coaching and good schemes by Brad (White), but ultimately the players showed some guts and determination in short-yardage plays against one of the most physical teams in the country, if not the most physical team.”

Stoops was also pleased with the big plays Kentucky hit, as Levis showed why he’s a projected first-round NFL pick by connecting on passes of 47, 42 and 31 yards

“You have to be careful as you know with drop-back, the way these guys can rush and pressure and get your quarterback under duress, so you have to pick your spots,” Stoops said.

“And we finally hit some big plays. We had that set up at the right time, the right moment, got the protections and good throws and hit them, and one P.l. also.”

Stoops said as much as teams have to be careful, it’s hard to score points on Kirby Smart’s defenses without taking some chances.

“We had our shots and hit some, and that gave us an opportunity,” Stoops said, “because you have to against a defense like that, because to constantly grind it out 3, 4, 5 yards at a time, it’s going to be difficult, so you have to try to create some explosives.”

But for all the good things and positive efforts, it was Kentucky’s 13th-straight loss to Georgia.

“We’re well beyond moral victories; we come to compete and win every game,” Stoops said. “But as I told the players, the result is the result. Sometimes, the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t.”

The Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) close their season at home against rival Louisville next Saturday.

NextGeorgia’s Kirby Smart joins Steve Spurrier, Nick Saban with …
Leave a Comment