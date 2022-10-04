Influence of Mike Bobo on Georgia offense obvious to Bryan Harsin, ‘he’s helping that staff’

AUBURN, Ala. — The Georgia offense looks a bit different than it did a season ago, but Auburn coach Bryan Harsin recognizes some familiarity. Indeed, Harsin indicated, they are the result of Mike Bobo helping to construct the Bulldogs’ offense. “You can see some of those wrinkles that they are utilizing he has brought to that program,” Harsin said, commenting on the influence Bobo is having on Todd Monken’s offense.

SEC Power Rankings: Who is closing in on Georgia’s No. 2 spot “He’s helping that staff, there’s a reason why they are successful.” The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs play the Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium and are a 30-point favorite to beat Auburn.

WATCH: Former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt shares what to expect from Kirby, makes SEC picks Quarterback Stetson Bennett ranks second in the SEC with 1,536 passing yards this season. Monken calls the plays and gets a great deal of credit, but Kirby Smart explained earlier this season how it’s a team effort in the offensive meeting room.

RELATED: Todd Monken gets monster raise as Georgia OC “(Monken) will tell you himself he’s got a great offensive staff,” Smart said. “I mean, he’s got guys that are in the room that have coached in the SEC, that understand the SEC. “You know, the addition of (Stacy) Searels, B-Mac (Bryan McClendon), Bobo, I mean, those guys come up with game plan things.” Bobo, who was hired by Smart to serve as an analyst, provides an edge with his great knowledge of the Tigers’ personnel and Harsin’s offensive philosophies. “He’s a very good offensive coach,” Harsin said of Bobo, who also played quarterback at Georgia from 1993-97. “I know that place is special to him, and he had a lot of success there as a coordinator before.” WATCH: Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, high on Georgia quarterback

Bobo worked alongside Mark Richt from 2007-14 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, overseeing SEC all-time leading passer Aaron Murray. From there, Bobo had a five-year stint as head coach at Colorado State (2015-19) and spent one season as Will Muschamp’s offensive coordinator at South Carolina (2020). When Harsin was hired at Auburn, he made Bobo his choice as offensive coordinator. Ultimately, it didn’t work out, as the Tigers scored just 12 points total in the second halves of the team’s final three games. Auburn finished last season 10th in the SEC in yards and points per game, moving away from a ground-based game with Tank Bigsby to more of a passing game with T.J. Finley. Auburn, having lost Bo Nix to a transfer and with Finley injured and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada out for the season with a shoulder injury is relying on redshirt freshman Robby Ashford.