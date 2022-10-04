SEC Power Rankings: Tide rises, Georgia declines and looking for answers

AUBURN, Ala. — Kirby Smart isn’t about to apologize for a road win at Missouri, even while many wonder what is happening to his Georgia football team. The same Bulldogs who routed Oregon by a 49-3 count and steamrolled South Carolina 48-6 have looked susceptible in wins over Kent State (39-22) and at Missouri (26-22). “We have to have some answers ... and we have to get answers for them fast,” Smart said. “It starts with getting some wide receivers healthy and being able to run the ball.”

The Bulldogs’ pass game has sputtered of late with Stetson Bennett, as Georgia clearly isn’t the same team with feature receiver A.D. Mitchell out with an ankle injury the past three games and Ladd McConkey missing a step while playing with turf toe. Smart knows his team didn’t look like a championship club much of the night against an inspired Missouri team that was looking to shock the world. But the Bulldogs certainly responded like champions, rallying from 22-12 down in the fourth quarter after being held without a TD through three quarters for the first time in Todd Monken’s three years as offensive coordinator. SEC Power Rankings

Alabama The Tide showed some grit on the road at Arkansas, blowing out the Hogs even after losing starting QB Bryce Young to a shoulder injury. Georgia

The Bulldogs’ talent kicked in at the end of the road win at Missouri and young leaders like Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Brock Bowers asserted themselves. Ole Miss The Rebels flexed some defensive muscle by hold Kentucky on downs and forcing a key fumble late, and the offense did the rest in holding serve at home. Tennessee The Vols had a bye week, good news in Knoxville which is still celebrating the first win over Florida in six years, and more time for Josh Heupel to dial in some new offensive twists. LSU

The Bayou Bengals came from 17-0 down to pull out a 21-17 win at Auburn, but QB Jayden Daniels was knocked out of the game. Even if cleared this week, Daniels is taking more hits than he needs to. Kentucky It was a disappointing loss at Ole for the Wildcats, who were their own worst enemies with turnovers, missed field goals and botched extra-point snaps. Mark Stoops needs to regain momentum. Mississippi State Mike Leach beat Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, and then he let him hear about it by mentioning how highly coveted the Aggies recruits were supposed to be. Arkansas