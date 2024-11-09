ATHENS — Georgia Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables know what Georgia’s up against.

“I think it will be a really good game, Ole Miss and Georgia,” Pittman said, “and I’m excited I’m going to have an opportunity to watch it, to be honest with you, with us being off.”

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs have a 3:30 p.m. kick off with the No. 16-ranked Rebels (TV: ABC) in Oxford.

Ole Miss beat Pittman’s Razorbacks 63-31 last Saturday, but the Arkansas coach confirmed the Rebels might have picked up on some keys.

“We found a couple things, yes we did,” Pittman said. “There was a lot of checks, not as much fastball as what we thought we might get from Ole Miss.”

Venables’ Sooners lost 26-14 at Ole Miss two weeks ago, but the Oklahoma offense rushed for 147 yards and was 8-of-18 on third downs, and the defense held the Rebels to just two offensive touchdowns.

“We stayed on schedule offensively, we got into a really good rhythm,” said Venables, whose team held a 14-10 half-time lead in Oxford. “Changed up different styles of runs and different entry points in the run game, and different types or runs, whether the gap or the zone scheme, the plus-one run game.

“The players played with a lot of aggression and physicality (Ole Miss is) a tremendous physical challenge, it’s a veteran group.”

Venables indicated a key to slowing the Rebels’ offense was having a sound run defense.

“Anybody that’s played Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, you know, their offense is really designed through the run game,” Venables said. “So I thought our guys up front, our linebackers, did a great job.”

The Rebels still managed 380 yards and 26 points -- sacking Oklahoma quarterbacks nine times -- but Venables’ defense kept the Sooners in the game.

“We gave up a few explosive plays — Ole Miss is going to do that to you, they put a lot of pressure on you,” Venables said. “(But) it starts in the front seven … we’ve played well in short yardage.

“Ole Miss has done a fantastic job short-yardage wise, and we were able to get off the field on third down against them.”

That will be the plan for Georgia, too, as the Bulldogs look to take another step toward what would be a fourth-straight SEC Championship Game appearance.