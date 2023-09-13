clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Nick Saban shares how fallen Alabama dynasty talk affects him, praises …
ATHENS — There’s a competitive fire that burns deep into the soul of seven-time championship coach Nick Saban, and naturally it was stoked by last Saturday’s 34-24 loss to …
Mike Griffith
Unproven Georgia reclaims top spot in SEC Power rankings after Alabama …
ATHENS — Quinn Ewers played the game of his life at Alabama, and that’s exactly what it took for Texas to take down the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football monster favorite over South Carolina in SEC opener
ATHENS — Georgia football can finally sink its teeth into a Power 5 opponent this week with South Carolina next up at Sanford Stadium.
Mike Griffith
No. 1-ranked Georgia football stands alone above SEC slippage after Texas …
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Texas might not be all the way back after beating Alabama, but at the very least the Longhorns are on the come up.
Mike Griffith
Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell helps lead Texas over Alabama, former …
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Georgia football transfers Jermaine Burton and Adonai Mitchell took their turns in the spotlight of the Texas-Alabama game Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett placed on non-football injury list as Sean McVay …

Connor Riley
Nick Saban shares how fallen Alabama dynasty talk affects him, …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart might be setting trap for South …

Brandon Adams
Georgia defense ready to ‘flip the switch’ against Spencer Rattler, …

Connor Riley
Early Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft rankings light on SEC, Georgia talent

Mike Griffith
