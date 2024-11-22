ATHENS — The SEC, at surface level, wouldn’t appear to have any blockbuster matchups on Saturday.

A closer look, however, reveals the potential of upsets exists across the SEC.

At second glance, it’s fair to wonder how teams will manage blowout games: Light up the scoreboard to impress the CFP, or, rest starters and develop younger players?

Meanwhile, the Big Ten will feature the marquee game in the nation when undefeated Indiana — this season’s Cinderella — travels to play traditional powerhouse Ohio State.

Here’s a look at the betting line and TV info on the game between the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes — which will affect the SEC teams in the CFP rankings — along with the SEC schedule and lines:

Indiana at Ohio State (-10.5), FOX, noon

The weather — 10 to 15 mph wins, cloudy and 46 — suggests the ground game will be a factor.

The pick: Ohio State 24, Indiana 13

Ole Miss -10.5 at Florida, noon, ABC

The Rebels have had a week off to prepare for a red-hot Gators team.

The pick: Ole Miss 31, Florida 27

UMass at Georgia -42, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

It’s all about how Kirby wants to play it, as he’s not normally one to run up the score. Georgia does like good defense, however.

The pick: Georgia 48, UMass 3

UTEP at Tennessee -42, 1 p.m., SEC-Plus

The Vols are fighting mad about being on the outside looking in on the CFP projected field. Josh Heupel has no problem running up the score.

The pick: Tennessee 63, UTEP 10

Kentucky at Texas -21, 3:30 p.m., ABC

There was a time when the Wildcats were fired up about the season. That time has passed, and it’s the Longhorns playing with something to prove.

The pick: Texas 38, Kentucky 10

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas -22, 4 p.m., SEC-Plus

Coach Sam Pittman needs to do what he can to keep his job. Covering the spread is a good start.

The pick: Arkansas 37, Louisiana Tech 13

Wofford at South Carolina (no line), 4 p.m., SEC-Plus

There’s a reason there’s no line for this game. Name your score, Shane Beamer.

The pick: South Carolina 45, Wofford 7

Missouri -7.5 at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

The Maroon Bulldogs have incentive to get a win here, as they finish the year at Ole Miss. How much pride do Brady Cook and the Tigers have?

The pick: Missouri 27, Mississippi State 24

Texas A&M -2.5 at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The oddsmakers have targeted this game, under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the upset special. It’s up to the Aggies to keep CFP hopes alive.

The pick: Texas A&M 30, Auburn 27

Alabama -13.5 at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The Crimson Tide has not been at its best on the road, and Kalen Deboer knows it. Oklahoma has no offense.

The pick: Alabama 30, Oklahoma 14

Vanderbilt at LSU -7.5, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Another upset in the works? Brian Kelly has come under fire, LSU appeared to splinter in its loss at The Swamp. Can Vanderbilt score one more banner win?

The pick: LSU 35, Vanderbilt 27

Last week 5-2, 3-4

Season 72-29 straight up, 46-54 vs. spread