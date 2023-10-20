ATHENS — It’s about time for the College Football Playoff Committee to start sorting out teams via its rankings, the first of which will be due out on Oct. 31.

The age-old question of which program is “better” versus “deserving” will come up, with the Georgia team currently No. 1 in the polls a deserving program even while other undefeated teams have better resumes this season.

The CFP Committee made the bold decision last year to make an unbeaten Tennessee team its first No. 1 of the 2022 rankings even while Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs were a unanimous No. 1 in the polls.

Georgia would prove the pollsters right — and the 13-member CFP panel of “experts” wrong — when the two No. 1 teams met in Athens, dominating the Vols in a 27-13 victory amid a thunderous and damp Sanford Stadium.

This season’s version of UGA football, however, has not been as dominant in any respect, even while the quarterback plays has not dropped off.

Carson Beck has had a much tougher challenge on his hands without the versatile Kenny McIntosh to catch passes out of the backfield, or monstrous tight end Darnell Washington to cave in defensive lines and create mismatches.

Ladd McConkey, last year’s leading receiver, was out the first four games and has been slowly working his way back in, leaving Beck with a less explosive receiving corp to work with.

Still, Beck and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have found their way to an SEC-high 337 yards per game.

But now with Brock Bowers out indefinitely, the Georgia offense is very much in question, and no answers will be available until the Florida game on Oct. 28.

The Bulldogs, for now, “deserve” to remain atop this author’s SEC Power Rankings ….

Tier One

Georgia: Freshman Lawson Luckie is in line to play the same role as Bowers as the “move” tight end, but Kirby Smart made it clear it will be a collective effort for the team to step up with its Superman player out.

Alabama: Nick Saban is calling on the Crimson Tide fans to make a difference in Bryant-Denny Stadium when Tennessee comes calling on Saturday, a sure sign of nerves.

Ole Miss: If Lane Kiffin’s Rebels win out they would likely be a CFP team, even if they don’t play in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU: Brian Kelly’s Tigers have the most prolific offense in the SEC, led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Jayden Daniels. Can they keep him healthy?

Tier Two

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz and his Tigers are a legit threat in the SEC East Division after returning more starters than any league team.

Tennessee: The Vols are getting it done with power football, but they’ll be playing four of the more physical teams in the SEC in the next five games.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have a week off before setting themselves up for a strong finish after back-to-back losses to Top 20 programs Alabama and Tennessee.

Florida: The well-rested Gators leap into Tier Two on the heels of a 41-39 road win at South Carolina, giving Billy Napier’s program the most momentum its had since a 2022 season-opening win over Utah.

Tier Three

Arkansas: Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks put up a gallant fight in a 24-21 loss at Alabama, it’s fifth consecutive defeat.

Auburn: The Tigers withered in Baton Rouge, run out of Tiger Stadium last week by a 48-18 count.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have been declawed, giving up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to Missouri, effectively prematurely emptying out Kroger Field.

South Carolina: Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks let a 10-point lead slip away in the final 10 minutes at home and are left playing for pride.

Tier Four

Vanderbilt: The Commodores mustered enough energy to build an early lead on Georgia, knocking out the Bulldogs’ star player and scoring three touchdowns on Kirby Smart’s proud defense

Mississippi State: First-year coach Zach Arnett has his best chance of the season to score an SEC road win at fading Arkansas.

Mike Griffith NFF/Super 16 ballot

1. Washington

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Oregon

10. Ole Miss

11. Penn State

12. North Carolina

13. Tennessee

14. Oregon State

15. LSU

16. Missouri