By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

How to watch SEC football games: TV times, channels and game picks
ATHENS — Florida coach Billy Napier, just 1-7 in non-home games, discussed putting attention and resources into player sleep patterns.
Mike Griffith
SEC Power Rankings: ‘Thrill a minute’ Georgia, rising Tide top league
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has said this Georgia football team has been “a thrill a minute” as the regular season reaches its halfway point.
Mike Griffith
Mark Stoops fires NIL-related shots at Georgia: ‘They bought some pretty …
ATHENS — Mark Stoops wasn’t done thinking about Georgia’s 51-13 win on Saturday night over his Kentucky.
Connor Riley
Jermaine Burton, other former Georgia players stepped up big in other SEC …
ATHENS — Former Georgia players Jermaine Burton and Major Burns played major roles in SEC victories on Saturday, a fact most UGA fans surely noted.
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
ATHENS — Georgia football got its first real dose of hype this week with the SEC Nation cast in town to hype what could prove a pivotal SEC East Division shown.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football strikes up support for Mark Richt’s Chick-fil-A Dawg …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football could have some big decisions to make at the right …

Connor Riley
Georgia offense without Brock Bowers should tell us a lot about …

Connor Riley
Carson Beck leads Georgia football, eager for return to his hometown …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Mark Richt addresses what’s next for UGA …

Brandon Adams
