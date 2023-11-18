Kirby Smart likes this Georgia football team, but he’s the first to concede it’s different than the 2021 and 2022 teams.

“Resilient,” Smart said, but not as dominant.

“We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves,” the eight-year Bulldogs’ head coach said on his Thursday night coaches’ show.

Two of college football most impressive streaks will collide at 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) on Saturday when No. 1-ranked Georgia puts its 27-game win streak on the line against a No. 18-ranked Tennessee team that’s won 14 in a row in Neyland Stadium.

Smart is 6-4 against ranked teams on the road during his tenure as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Two other key numbers: Georgia is 65-1 under Smart went scoring 30 or more points but only 4-5 when his Bulldogs rush for less than 100 yards.

Then there’s Tennessee and it’s coach Josh Heupel, who is 32-0 in games when holding opponents to 26 points or less and 31-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia has only played two “true” road games this seasons, at Auburn, and at Vanderbilt — where Bulldogs’ fans outnumbered Commodores’ fans 3 to 1.

UGA has lost the turnover battle in both road games — 2-1 — which provides some hope for 10-point underdog Tennessee.

The guess here, however, is that the Bulldogs have turned a corner after getting Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims back from injuries, and will maintain their momentum.

The pick: Georgia 41, Tennessee 30

Chattanooga at Alabama, -44.5, noon, SEC Network+

Fans don’t have to like it, but it’s smart scheduling by Alabama, which gets to play a lot of players and rest those who need a break.

The Crimson Tide will overwhelm Chattanooga, even with the second and third team taking snaps.

The pick: Alabama 59, Chattanooga 10

UL-Monroe at Ole Miss -34, noon, SEC Network

Lane Kiffin can become just the second Ole Miss coach in history with two 10-win seasons (Johnny Vaught (1947-70 is the other) by taking care of business this week and next week in Starkville. The Rebels reached the Top 10 for a third-straight season before losing at Georgia last Saturday.

The pick: Ole Miss 47, Louisiana-Monroe 12

Southern Miss at Mississippi State, -14 noon, SEC Network+

It’s a tough time for the Maroon Bulldogs, and it’s a great opportunity for the Golden Eagles.

Plenty of emotions will play out on both sides of the ball, but Mississippi State is the better team.

The pick: Mississippi State 38, Southern Miss 21

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M -24, noon, SEC Network+

The Aggies are simply too good, even with the head coach fired.

Texas A&M 55, Abilene Christian 10

New Mexico State at Auburn -22, 4 p.m. SEC Network

Auburn is picking up momentum, and New Mexico State is in the way.

The pick: Auburn 49, New Mexico State 17

Florida at Missouri -10, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The Gators need one more win to become bowl eligible, so it will need to come here in Columbia, Missouri, or next week at home against undefeated Florida State.

Missouri is chasing a New Year’s Six Bowl and Top 10 finish, which wins over the Gators and Arkansas next week would likely accomplish.

The pick: Missouri 38, Florida 24

FIU at Arkansas -26, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sam Pittman says he’s focused on football - not his job security — as the Hogs look to barbecue FIU at home this week before closing the season with a home game next Friday against Missouri.

Pittman is a very good coach who has been the victim of some hard-luck scheduling and four SEC losses by a TD or less this season.

The pick: Arkansas 45, FIU 17

Kentucky at South Carolina, pick’em, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

The Gamecocks have the momentum after back-to-back wins, but the Wildcats play a physical brand of football that could expose the Gamecocks in the trenches.

It’s under the lights, where anything and everything can and has happened in the SEC.

The pick: Kentucky 30, South Carolina 27

Georgia State at LSU -28, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Jayden Daniels has a bona fide Heisman Trophy campaign ongoing, looking more and more like a modern day Michael Vick with his scrambling abilities and prolific offensive numbers.

Georgia State offers up a championship for Daniels to follow-up his record-breaking 606-yard performance against Florida, which included him becoming the first player in FBS history to run for 200 yards and pass for 350 in the same game.

The Pick: LSU 52, Georgia State 14

Last week: 6-3, 3-6

Season: 85-17, 50-46