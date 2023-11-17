KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel is known for his explosive, uptempo high-scoring offenses, but the Tennessee coach will tell you it all starts on the ground,

Likewise for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who’s No. 1-ranked Bulldogs meet the No. 18-ranked Vols at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

“The run game is kind of where everything has always started for us,” Heupel said during his press conference on Thursday. “I think each week forms its own identity a bit based on who you are and your personnel and what you’ve seen on the other side of the football too.

“Obviously, the run game for the most part of the season has been efficient and effective.”

The Vols rank seventh in the nation with 213.3 rushing yards per game — one spot ahead of Auburn, which averaged 207.2 yards rushing per game.

The Bulldogs beat the Tigers earlier in the season in Auburn, 27-20, but not before the Tigers rushed for twice as many yards as UGA, 219-107.

Smart has talked about the importance of the run game throughout the week, both offensively and defensively.

“They are not playing in a phone booth — they are playing in a big farm field,” Smart said, describing Heupel’s unique run game.

“They have everybody spread out, so when a run spits, it is going to go for a long way before somebody gets to it. Your ability to tackle and fit runs is exposed at a three-times the level.”

Tennessee tailback Jaylen Wright might be the most underrated back in the league, averaging an eye-popping 7.25 yards per carry, while UGA leading rusher Daijun Edwards averages 5.63 yards per attempt.

UT running backs coach Jerry Mack explained how Georgia’s defensive depth factors into the challenge the Vols will face.

“The number one thing that stands out is their ability to rotate so many people at the line of scrimmage in that front seven,” Mack said this week. “It’s constant new bodies as you go through the film.

“They also do a really good job of shedding blocks and getting to the ball carrier, (and) their speed jumps out across the board.”

Tennessee’s run defense has been solid, too, allowing just 2.9 yards per carry while UGA gives up an average of 3.8 per rush.

Smart has talked about the importance of the run game amid a hostile environment that can cause issues with communication.

RELATED: Tennessee has been especially tough on Brock Bowers

“You’ve got to find ways to run the ball, (and) you can’t sit there and think you’re going to be able to just throw it every down and win the game,” Smart said, asked about UGA’s success in road games.

“You’ve got to win the line of scrimmage. The keys to winning on the road are the same as keys to winning at home. It’s just more difficult.”

Indeed, the turnover battle is also a factor, though this season’s Georgia team has won its only two, true road games of the season — at Auburn and at Vanderbilt — despite losing the turnover battle.

Smart shared how turnovers remain a key for the Bulldogs to have success.

“You’ve got to be able to take a punch, you’ve got to be able to take momentum changes,” Smart said. “The challenge is win the line of scrimmage, win the turnover battle, win the explosive battle. And you do that by blocking and tackling people.”