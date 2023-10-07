ATHENS — Georgia football got its first real dose of hype this week with the SEC Nation cast in town to hype what could prove a pivotal SEC East Division shown.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) play host to unbeaten No. 20-ranked Kentucky (5-0, 2-2) in a 7 p.m. ESPN game that has many on upset alert.

The Wildcats’ dominant 33-14 win over Florida, spearheaded by Ray Davis’ 280-yard rushing performance, wouldn’t seem to bode well for a UGA team that gave up more than 200 yards rushing last week for the first time in 65 games.

Auburn, however, got it done with a quarterback run game, not the sort of tailback attack Kentucky brings with Davis.

Fact is, Georgia hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since Najee Harris went for 152 yards in Alabama’s 41-24 win over the Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa back during the 2020 season — a streak of 41 games.

Georgia also has a streak of 22 wins in a row in Sanford Stadium, including a steak of 16 straight home games that has seen them win by double-digits in Athens.

Kentucky has lost 13 in a row to Georgia and has not scored in the first quarter of a game against the Bulldogs since 2017.

Finally, Wildcats transfer quarterback Devin Leary has thrown at least one interception in each of the four games he has attempted 10 or more passes this season.

Worth noting: The four most recent quarterbacks to beat Georgia — Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Joe Burrow — were all Top 5 Heisman finalists.

Leary would not seem to fit that profile.

The Bulldogs, 14.5-point favorites, have yet to cover the spread in a game this season.

That will change Saturday night.

The pick: Georgia 34, Kentucky 17

LSU -5.5 at Missouri noon, ESPN

Missouri beat LSU by a 45-41 count in 2020, the only time the teams have met in Columbia, and this battle of Tigers also figures to be high scoring.

The pick: LSU 45, Missouri 38

W. Michigan at Miss. State -21, noon SEC Network

The Maroon Bulldogs get a much-needed breather after facing the likes of Jayden Daniels, Spencer Rattler and Alabama in consecutive weeks.

The pick: Mississippi State 42, Western Michigan 17

Alabama -2 at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., CBS

The Aggies dominant defensive front figure to give Jalen Milroe and Alabama all it can handle, but can Texas A&M’s offense be trusted against the Tide’s sturdy defense?

The pick: Alabama 27, Texas A&M 24

Vanderbilt at Florida -18.5, 4 p.m., SEC Network

The Gators limped home after being dominated at Kentucky and face a Commodores team that dropped 17-point home decisions to Kentucky and Missouri.

The pick: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 17

Arkansas at Ole Miss -11.5, 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

The Rebels are on fire after last week’s shootout win over LSU and appear to have Lane Kiffin’s best version of Ole Miss football yet, while Arkansas is coming off three straight losses. Momentum is a big thing.

The pick: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 24

Texas (-5) vs. Oklahoma, noon, ABC

Can you believe the Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0 last season? The Sooners have revenge on their minds, but that’s not enough.

The pick: Texas 24, Oklahoma 17

Last week: 7-1 straight-up, 3-5 vs. spread

Season: 50-7 straight up, 29-24 vs. spread