For the second time this offseason, Shane Beamer and South Carolina had to hire a new wide receivers coach.

That’s because Georgia hired away Beamer’s first choice in James Coley. The move was not a cheap one for Georgia, as Coley had a $450,000 buyout to leave South Carolina.

While introducing new wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, Beamer voiced his frustrations with the way events transpired.

“I didn’t think we’d be here again introducing a wide receivers coach. It is what it is,” Beamer said. “The previous receivers coach made a decision that he felt was best for his family. We collected the $450,000 and then some that we were owed for violating or leaving his contract. It allowed us to go out and hire an even better wide receivers coach in my mind.”

Beamer and Coley both worked together at Georgia on Kirby Smart’s initial staff. Coley was the wide receivers coach at Georgia during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, while Beamer coached tight ends.

Beamer is 0-3 in his career against Smart. South Carolina does not play Georgia this coming season.

Coley returns to the Georgia staff after spending the previous four seasons at Texas A&M. Coley will make $650,000 at Georgia this fall. The Bulldogs also brought in Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Josh Crawford, but he will coach running backs.

Georgia had an opening on its staff after Bryan McClendon left to become the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McClendon is one of four assistant coaches Georgia has had to replace this offseason.

In landing Coley, Smart brings in someone he has a previous working relationship with.

“We are excited to have Coley and his family back in Athens,” Smart said. “He is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men. His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition.

Coley will have plenty of talented players to work with at Georgia in this coming season. The Bulldogs have to replace Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint but do return Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas. Georgia also added three players via the transfer portal in London Humphreys, Colbie Young and Michael Jackson III.

Georgia is set to begin spring practice on March 12, giving Coley his first opportunity to work with his new position group.