ATHENS — Georgia football has made it official, as the it announced that James Coley would be the new wide receivers coach and Josh Crawford would be the new running backs coach.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his first thoughts on the hire in an official statement put out by the school.

“We are excited to have Coley and his family back in Athens,” Smart said. “He is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men. His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition. As for Josh, I’ve had the pleasure of observing his career unfold over the years and have been consistently impressed. His hard work and the significant impact he’s had coaching football in our state have earned him this opportunity.”

This will not be Coley’s first time in Athens. He previously worked at Georgia from 2016 through 2019, first as the wide receivers coach before ultimately becoming the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Coley departed the program after the 2019 season and ended up at Texas A&M. Georgia replaced Coley with Todd Monken, who worked as the offensive coordinator from 2020 through 2022. Mike Bobo is set to enter this second season as the program’s offensive coordinator.

Coley replaces Bryan McClendon, who had been Georgia’s wide receivers coach for the previous two seasons. McClendon has been hired as the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to his work as a position coach, Coley has been regarded as one of the better recruiters in the country. He has deep connections to South Florida, where he previously helped Georgia land the likes of James Cook and Tyson Campbell.

His time at Texas A&M should also help Georgia better recruit the Lone Star state. Georgia has found success in recruiting wide receivers from Texas, as the Bulldogs landed AD Mitchell, Dillon Bell and Anthony Evans in consecutive cycles.

Coley will have plenty of talented players to work with at Georgia in this coming season. The Bulldogs have to replace Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint but do return Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas. Georgia also added three players via the transfer portal in London Humphreys, Colbie Young and Michael Jackson III.

Georgia has now filled three of its coaching openings for assistants this offseason. Donte Williams took over Fran Brown’s role, with the latter becoming the new Syracuse head coach. Travaris Robinson is Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, as Will Muschamp is now an analyst.

Crawford spent this past season at Georgia Tech, working as the wide receivers coach. Crawford has never coached running backs at the collegiate level, as he has also been the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky for two seasons.

Crawford will replace Dell McGee, who was hired to be the head coach at Georgia State. McGee has been the running backs coach at Georgia for the past eight seasons.

Crawford does have extensive experience in the state of Georgia, as he was a long-time high school coach in the state, working at schools like Greater Atlanta Chrisitan, Jefferson County, Valdosta and Colquitt County. Crawford does have a master’s degree from the University of Georgia.

McGee also had experience as a high school coach prior to coming to Georgia.

Georgia does have to replace its two leading rushers in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. But McGee doesn’t leave behind an empty cupboard. The Bulldogs added Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, along with three 2024 running back signees.

Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson also return this season for Georgia.

Coley and Crawford won’t have to wait long to hit the practice field, with spring practice starting on March 12. Georgia has scheduled its G-Day game for April 13.

What Georgia football is getting in James Coley