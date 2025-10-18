ATHENS — There’s a bit more spice on this “Separation Saturday” in the SEC with the prospect of one or more teams moving up within the Top 5.

Louisville’s 24-21 win over No. 2 Miami knocks the Hurricanes from the ranks of the unbeaten tams and opens the door for SEC teams ranked in the Top 10 to possibly move past them.

The No. 9-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, ironically, are one of the teams that could benefit from the loss their former player, Hurricanes’ QB Carson Beck, suffered in a four-interception night.

Georgia is a 7-point favorite over No. 5 Ole Miss in a game that will start at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

The Rebels enter the action among seven Power 4 conference teams that are unbeaten:

• Ohio State (6-0)

• Indiana (6-0)

• Texas A&M (6-0)

• Ole Miss (6–0)

• Texas Tech (6-0)

• Georgia Tech (6-0)

• BYU (6-0)

No. 22-ranked Memphis is also 6-0, but those Tigers are in the American Athletic Conference — a so-called “Group of Six” league. The highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion gets a slot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

But only two teams get to play in the SEC Championship Game, and the results from the action this Saturday will prove pivotal in that respect.

In addition to the Ole Miss at Georgia showdown, which has been featured on College GameDay, fans will also take in the traditional “Third Saturday of October” rivalry between Tennessee and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is coming off three emotional battles — a 24-21 win at Georgia, a 30-14 win over Vanderbilt that was closer than the final score indicates much of the game and a 27-24 road win at Missouri.

Is there enough gas left in the tank for a fourth straight win against a rivalry opponent that has beat Alabama two of the last three years?

Tennessee is coming off a 41-34 escape at Mississippi State and a 34-31 survival win over Arkansas that saw the Volunteers squander a comfortable lead.

Alabama and Tennessee are playoff caliber teams, but both already have one loss, and a second loss would but backs firmly to the wall.

LSU is at Vanderbilt in another game that has SEC championship game and College Football Playoff repercussions,

The Commodores offense and experience is no joke, and neither are road trips to Nashville these days.

Vanderbilt needs this home win to prove itself a legitimate contender, just as LSU needs this win to stay in contention for the SEC title and a College Football Playoff spot.

The Commodores and Tigers each have one loss, so a loss on Saturday doesn’t necessarily eliminate either from the loss.

But with the schedules Vanderbilt an LSU have ahead, this has the feel of an elimination game.

Oklahoma, Florida and Texas A&M are all on upset alert.

The No. 14 Sooners travel to play at South Carolina, where Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks have proven spoilers in the past and boast one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football in LaNorris Sellers.

The Gators are at home against a stubborn Mississippi State team that has proven competitive under Jeff Lebby, with Coach Billy Napier’s job security hanging by a thread in the backdrop.

The Aggies’ program has a history of fading, and even with the strong start, it’s not a given they can take care of business against an Arkansas team playing for itself and interim head coach Bobby Petrino.

A loss wouldn’t take Texas A&M out of contention, but it was raise questions and create adversity that second-year coach Mike Elko would just as soon do without.

Petrino, meanwhile, is coaching with his immediate future on the line, as a win over Texas A&M would do wonders for his chance to have the interim tag removed from his name as coach of the Razorbacks.

The only other game is Texas at Kentucky, where the Longhorns look to build off their Red River Rivalry win over Oklahoma against a Wildcats team that should be dead in the water.

It goes without saying a loss would be devastating to Texas.