College sports overdue for player availability transparency amid proliferation of gambling, billions bet on SEC games

ATHENS — Big-time college sports are becoming more like professional sports each day with NIL payments, open transfer policies and expanded playoffs. Next, it’s time for more transparency when it comes to player availability for high-profile games with the proliferation of legalized sports gambling. More than half of the states in the country allow for sports betting since a Supreme Court ruling opened the door in May of 2018 by striking down a 1992 federal law.

Four of the 11 SEC states — Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Arkansas — allow sports betting. A 2016 NCAA Compliance on sports wagering revealed eye-popping numbers on the number of student-athletes partaking in gambling: Per the report:

• 24 percent of male student-athletes reported on wagering on sports in the last year • 9 percent of males reported on wagering on sports once a month or more • 1 in 50 male student-athletes meet standard diagnostic criteria for problem gambling

• 4 percent of male student-athletes who gambled in the past year reported one-day gambling losses of $500 or more Keep in mind, those numbers were reported before sports betting was legalized. The temptation has likely never been greater for student-athletes to gamble, as they have more money on their hands than ever. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on the SEC Network last spring that “nearly $2 billion” was wagered on league sports through the academic calendar. Sankey has addressed sports gambling issues several times, pointing out the strain put on student-athletes and the support personnel around the programs with gamblers seeking insider information that affects the outcome or individual performances in games. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who is in his 10th year in the league, said it’s hard to hide players’ injuries, anyway.

“There’s enough information out there, whether it’s tied back to gambling or not, there’s going to be people out there on campus watching and noticing if they are in a boot or on crutches or whether they are out,” Stoops said on Wednesday. “My take is if I know a player is definitely out, I say it as early as I know. That’s just my take, so I’m not sure where we are at as a league or with the NCAA with that issue.” But, Stoops added, “Some of that you have to play close to the vest, you don’t want to give your competitors an advantage.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart, like Stoops, is relatively transparent when asked by media members about player injuries. But Smart and the Bulldogs are among eight programs out of the 131 in the FBS ranks not to release an updated travel/dress chart before games, per an action network report earlier this fall. The concept of hiding player availability is to the extent that in 2019, the SEC mandated players warming up before games wear apparel with corresponding uniform numbers.